HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -A Hamden man is in the hospital after getting shot during a carjacking in the area of Dixwell and Third Street around 6 a.m. this morning. That’s where officers located the 46 year old victim, who was suffering from what was described as gunshot wounds to the lower extremities. He was transported to the hospital and his condition is unknown.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 18 HOURS AGO