The Monmouth City Council is reconsidering an ordinance that was voted down 4-3 in September of 2021 regarding the use of golf carts on city streets. On Monday July 18th during their regularly scheduled monthly meeting, the council held a discussion regarding the restrictions that would accompany a new ordinance in an effort to pass the use of golf carts in the City. Roads under consideration for non-use would include North 11th, North 6th, the public square, Broadway and Main Street and the vehicles would require an annual inspection and registration process. The fee would be $50.00 and would require all persons who operates these vehicles have a valid Illinois driver’s license. Other requirements would include a slow-moving emblem decal, rear view mirror, headlights and taillights, a steering wheel and under no circumstances would the ordinance allow for vehicles with straddle seats such as an ATV. Communications Director Ken Helms says this discussion and motion will be most likely on the agenda for next month’s City Council meetings and right now, it is illegal to operate these vehicles in the City of Monmouth.

MONMOUTH, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO