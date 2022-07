Marilee Nichols, a third generation El Dorado County native daughter and longtime Placerville resident, passed away after a prolonged illness Feb. 5. She was 87. Marilee was born at the home of her parents, Harvey and Mary Lyons, on the corner of Bedford Avenue and Pleasant Street in Placerville. Her grandparents Jules and Josephine Besse, lived next door. She attended Placerville Grammar School and collected dolls which became a lifelong passion. In high school, she was an active member of the International Order of the Rainbow Girls. She graduated from El Dorado High School in 1952.

