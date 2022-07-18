Female truck driver found dead in New Albany

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A 20-year-old is accused of stabbing another individual in Tupelo. The assault happened on July 13 along Carnation Street at an old milk plant, according to a Tupelo Police Department news release. The male victim was found at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on South Gloster Street...
A family has doubled the reward offered for the discovery of a Mississippi man who has been missing for more than a month. WTVA News in Tupelo reports that the family of Wade Davis has raised the reward for his discovery from $5,000 to $10,000. Wade Davis, 77, was last...
A Mississippi man was arrested Thursday night after he fled an attempt to arrest him on the Louisiana Tech campus. At about 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Louisiana Tech Police Officer Jason Fertal stopped a truck without a license plate on campus at the intersection of Homer Street and Texas Ave. The...
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WMC) - Law enforcement is investigating a fatal shooting in Holly Springs. The Marshall County coroner says 44-year-old Michael Smith was found shot and killed outside his home on Craft Street around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says David Thomas has been arrested and is...
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is investigating what appears to be a drive-by shooting. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 at the intersection of Madison and Green streets. Bullets struck two nearby apartments and a vehicle. Police reported...
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — A man was shot and killed in Holly Springs Wednesday morning. The Holly Springs Sheriff’s Department received a call at approximately 9 AM. When deputies arrived, they found a man unresponsive after being shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.
Officials are investigating after a female truck driver was found dead at a Mississippi gas station on Sunday. The deceased body of the Florida woman was discovered at the Pilot gas station in New Albany, according to WTVA News in Tupelo. The name of the 55-year-old woman has not been...
Deputies Fred Washington and Darrell Bullard were at the right place at the right time when they helped law enforcement in South Mississippi make an arrest in the middle of a highway. They joined WTVA 9 News TODAY to talk about the detour in their trip to a School Resource Officer conference on the coast.
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A former school superintendent in Coffeeville is one of three people arrested for fraud, State Auditor Shad White announced on Thursday. Former Coffeeville School District Superintendent Vivian Robinson, Melissa Nance and Tammy Briggs are accused of scheming the Coffeeville School District out of $45,000. According to...
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Magnolia State Archaeological Society is offering a chance to go back in time when it hosts its annual Amory Indian Artifact and Relic Show at the old Armory. The free show, which is set for Saturday, July 23, will be from 8 a.m. to 2:30...
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Wade Davis has not been seen for nearly a month. His family desperately wants to find him. Davis was last seen on June 22. He disappeared while walking his dog on County Road 343 in the Jacinto community of Alcorn County. The family has raised...
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The parents of the five-year-old Lee County boy who went missing for almost 12 hours Thursday are facing charges. Robert Holcomb Junior was found unharmed almost three miles from home. Lee County deputies followed up on a 9-1-1 tip and discovered the child. According...
OXFORD, Miss. — A vigil was held on the Ole Miss campus as the search for a missing student continues. The "Hope Rally for Jay Lee" was held Wednesday evening at the Flagpole in The Circle. The university's Department of Social Work helped organize the event. "He is a...
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County coroner has released the name of the man who was found dead inside a vehicle in the Auburn community. Coroner Carolyn Green identified the man as Jeremiah Flakes, 21, of Tupelo. He had been shot to death. The vehicle was found on July...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now investigating a case from Fayette County after a violent arrest went viral. Fayette County District Attorney Mark Davidson confirmed the TBI will be investigating the Oakland Police Department’s arrest of Brandon Calloway. This case came to light when a social media post alleging a young […]
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A man from Fulton is accused of breaking into a vehicle in Amory. Michael Bedwell is accused of stealing a purse from a vehicle on July 14, according to Amory Lt. Detective Andy Long. The purse has since been recovered. The vehicle was at a business...
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The sheriff of Chickasaw County has released more information about a weekend standoff that ended with an arrest. Andri Walker, 44, of Okolona, is charged with burglary of a dwelling and attempted aggravated assault. He’s accused of breaking into a home near County Road 136 on...
Upon their arrival at the crash site, located on Mississippi Highway 7 South, police and paramedics found at least one person in need of medical care. Paramedics rendered aid to the injured parties before transporting those in need of further care to local hospitals for treatment. Currently, authorities in Oxford are still investigating the details of the wreck.
OAKLAND, Tenn. — An arrest in Fayette County left one man in stitches and a local police department under investigation. On Saturday, Oakland Police said they were trying to stop Brandon Calloway when Calloway got to his home and got out the car and he went inside. An affidavit from police said he came back outside the house with two people “being aggressive”.
