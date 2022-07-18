ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, MS

Female truck driver found dead in New Albany

By Zac Carlisle
wtva.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - A female truck driver was found dead at...

www.wtva.com

Comments / 1

Related
wtva.com

Tupelo stabbing suspect arrested at motel five days later

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A 20-year-old is accused of stabbing another individual in Tupelo. The assault happened on July 13 along Carnation Street at an old milk plant, according to a Tupelo Police Department news release. The male victim was found at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on South Gloster Street...
TUPELO, MS
lincolnparishjournal.com

Wanted man flees police

A Mississippi man was arrested Thursday night after he fled an attempt to arrest him on the Louisiana Tech campus. At about 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Louisiana Tech Police Officer Jason Fertal stopped a truck without a license plate on campus at the intersection of Homer Street and Texas Ave. The...
BATESVILLE, MS
actionnews5.com

Man shot, killed in Holly Springs; suspect captured

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WMC) - Law enforcement is investigating a fatal shooting in Holly Springs. The Marshall County coroner says 44-year-old Michael Smith was found shot and killed outside his home on Craft Street around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says David Thomas has been arrested and is...
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Albany, MS
Local
Mississippi Accidents
New Albany, MS
Crime & Safety
County
Union County, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Union County, MS
Crime & Safety
wtva.com

Apartments and vehicle struck by gunfire in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is investigating what appears to be a drive-by shooting. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 at the intersection of Madison and Green streets. Bullets struck two nearby apartments and a vehicle. Police reported...
TUPELO, MS
WREG

Suspect surrenders after one killed in Holly Springs shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is dead following a shooting Wednesday morning in Holly Springs, Mississippi. The Marshall County coroner confirmed that 44-year-old Michael Smith was killed by a single gunshot. Authorities said the victim was found outside his home on Craft Street before 9 a.m. Smith was a manager at a local Dollar […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Accident
wtva.com

Indian artifact show set for July 23 in Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Magnolia State Archaeological Society is offering a chance to go back in time when it hosts its annual Amory Indian Artifact and Relic Show at the old Armory. The free show, which is set for Saturday, July 23, will be from 8 a.m. to 2:30...
AMORY, MS
wtva.com

Reward raised for missing Corinth man

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Wade Davis has not been seen for nearly a month. His family desperately wants to find him. Davis was last seen on June 22. He disappeared while walking his dog on County Road 343 in the Jacinto community of Alcorn County. The family has raised...
CORINTH, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLBT

Parents of Mississippi 5-year-old arrested after child went missing for hours

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The parents of the five-year-old Lee County boy who went missing for almost 12 hours Thursday are facing charges. Robert Holcomb Junior was found unharmed almost three miles from home. Lee County deputies followed up on a 9-1-1 tip and discovered the child. According...
WREG

TBI investigating after violent Oakland arrest goes viral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now investigating a case from Fayette County after a violent arrest went viral. Fayette County District Attorney Mark Davidson confirmed the TBI will be investigating the Oakland Police Department’s arrest of Brandon Calloway. This case came to light when a social media post alleging a young […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
wtva.com

Fulton man arrested for B&E of vehicle in Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A man from Fulton is accused of breaking into a vehicle in Amory. Michael Bedwell is accused of stealing a purse from a vehicle on July 14, according to Amory Lt. Detective Andy Long. The purse has since been recovered. The vehicle was at a business...
AMORY, MS
wtva.com

Okolona man arrested following weekend standoff

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The sheriff of Chickasaw County has released more information about a weekend standoff that ended with an arrest. Andri Walker, 44, of Okolona, is charged with burglary of a dwelling and attempted aggravated assault. He’s accused of breaking into a home near County Road 136 on...
OKOLONA, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Oxford, MS – Serious Car Wreck on MS HWY 7 S Requires Emergency Dispatch

Upon their arrival at the crash site, located on Mississippi Highway 7 South, police and paramedics found at least one person in need of medical care. Paramedics rendered aid to the injured parties before transporting those in need of further care to local hospitals for treatment. Currently, authorities in Oxford are still investigating the details of the wreck.
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy