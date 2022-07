WEST CHESTER — West Chester police arrested a man wanted on several outstanding warrants after he was caught driving in a stolen vehicle in West Chester. On July 20 at approximately 3:52 p.m., officers with West Chester Borough Police observed a vehicle being driven South on High St. Upon running the registration, the vehicle came back as stolen out of New Jersey. A traffic stop was initiated in the 50 Block of W. Union St. Officers were able to successfully place the driver, identified as Michael Tolkacz, 24, from Trenton, NJ, in custody. Tolkacz was transported back to West Chester Police Department where it was discovered that he had multiple outstanding warrants out of Trenton and Ewing, NJ, and Philadelphia.

