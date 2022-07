Golden State Warriors star Andrew Wiggins enjoyed nothing more than dunking on Luka Doncic during his championship run with the eventual 2022 NBA champions. Andrew Wiggins has had quite the year, and it almost didn’t even happen: Wiggins says that he wishes he didn’t get the COVID-19 vaccine, but he’s glad he did because he became an All-Star and an NBA champion as a result.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO