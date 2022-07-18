ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Look: NASCAR World Celebrating Hailie Deegan On Monday

By Hunter Hodies
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's officially Hailie Deegan's birthday today (Jul. 18). Deegan is now 21 years old (she can now legally purchase alcohol in the United States). NASCAR fans...

feeling from the blind
3d ago

I mean we watch nascar for the racing not to celebrate some underachiever racer just because she’s a woman why would anybody do that so many of you out there that don’t have any substance in their lives

