Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is still in the middle of a serious situation. While he has already been cleared of criminal charges stemming from multiple counts of indecent and sexual assault plus an attempted assault count, there remains the possibility of a suspension from the NFL. And given the gravity of the issues Watson is dealing with, it’s likely that any suspension or penalty that the NFL would mete might likely be significant in nature.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO