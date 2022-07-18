ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County Police seek help finding missing teenager

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qSCv1_0gjmXf9k00

The Baltimore County Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in finding a missing 13-year-old girl, according to authorities.

Vanessa Quintanilla-Machado was last seen in the Rosedale area on July 15, police said.

Quintanilla-Machado may be in or around Baltimore's Cherry Hill neighborhood, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Quintanilla-Machado should contact detectives at 410-307-2020.

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Voice

Baltimore Police Ask For Help Locating Missing Boy

Baltimore Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 13-year-old boy, officials say. Sheldon Smith was reported missing the morning of Thursday, July 21 from the 6100 block of Chinquapin Parkway, according to Baltimore police. Smith was last seen in the 5200 block of Park Heights Avenue wearing...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

21-year-old man shot and killed in Essex, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 21-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Essex, the Baltimore County Police Department said.Officers responded to the 1400 block of Hadwick Drive about 2 p.m. and found Kenyon Joyner with at least gunshot wound.Joyner was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.Anyone with information is asked to call 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP. Tips can also be submitted through the department's iWATCH program.
ESSEX, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore police search for man reported missing Wednesday

Baltimore police Northwestern District detectives are searching for a missing man. According to a BPD flier, Gregory V. Williams, 60, is missing from the 3100 block of Bancroft Road and was reported missing Wednesday. Williams is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. He has a...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Body found at Quarry Lake in Pikesville, police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County police are investigating after a body was found Thursday afternoon in Quarry Lake in Pikesville, authorities said.Officers were called to the scene near the corner of Stone Cliff Drive and Greenspring Avenue, about 12:30 p.m. in response to an unresponsive person, Baltimore County Police said. Upon arrival, they found someone's body in the lake."As our officers approached, they were able to discover an unresponsive person in Quarry Lake," Det. Trae Corbin said. "And since that, our water rescue efforts have been affected, and we are currently investigating the situation."While first responders could be seen moving back-and-forth along Quarry Lake Drive, police did not say whether they were able to recover.There's no word yet on how the person, whose identity was not immediately known, wound up in the lake or whether investigators suspect foul play.Neighbors took notice of the situation, which left some of them rattled."It's a little unsettling," one neighbor told WJZ. "Definitely unusual."
PIKESVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rosedale, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Rosedale, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Shore News Network

27 Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the shooting of two men last night in Western Baltimore. This incident happened on the 1500 Block of Baker Street. Police say, “at approximately 6:19 p.m., Western District officers were dispatched to investigate a Shot-Spotter alert for gunfire. Officers arrived...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man killed in west Baltimore just before midnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a man was shot and killed in west Baltimore just before midnight. Officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert in the 2400 block of Winchester Street. When they arrived, they found a man who had apparently been shot, according to police. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Baltimore

79-year-old man shot in shoulder in East Baltimore

-- A 79-year-old man was shot in the shoulder Wednesday night in the Oliver neighborhood, the Baltimore Police Department said. The elderly victim was "conscious and alert as he was being transported to an area hospital," police said. Officers responded to the 1200 block of E. Lanvale Street about 8:05...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Body Found In Maryland Lake (DEVELOPING)

Detectives are investigating circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in a Pikesville lake, according to officials. A report of an unresponsive person in Quarry Lake was made around 12:30 p.m., Thursday, July 21, dispatching officers to the the 2900 block of Stone Cliff Drive, according to Baltimore authorities. Details...
PIKESVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Baltimore

Six dogs rescued from scene of Towson house fire

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County firefighter and paramedic helped rescue six dogs from a house fire Wednesday in Towson, the Baltimore County Fire Department said. The department posted a picture Wednesday showing the firefighter, identified as Caleb Spriggs, tending to one of the pups. The dogs were found at the...
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

As Baltimore nears 200 homicides, community looks to protect children from violence

BALTIMORE -- Young drummers and cheerleaders marched in celebration outside the Arena Players on McCulloh Street on Thursday night for Save Another Youth, a program to keep kids in Baltimore away from violence.Rev. Willie Ray is the founder. "We have demonized them. We have cast them away to be corpses and convicts. We are here to bring some hope and some life and a ray of hope, I might add, because they're in darkness," he told WJZ.Baltimore has seen almost daily shootings, with six Wednesday alone. The victims include a 79-year-old man: A bullet struck him in the shoulder on E....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

UMBC officer freed on house arrest in campus arson case

BALTIMORE -- A University of Maryland, Baltimore County police officer is being released on house arrest while awaiting trial on allegations that he intentionally set a string of on-campus fires while on duty.Officer Walter Christopher was ordered free on home detention Wednesday during a bail review hearing. A judge also ordered him to undergo GPS monitoring, unless he has a medical or legal appointment, which must be cleared by the court.Christopher, 36, of Havre de Grace, is charged with a dozen criminal counts, including felony second-degree arson and misdemeanor malicious burning and malicious destruction of property, according to Maryland court...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
62K+
Followers
27K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy