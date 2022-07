TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas cattleman has been indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral without paying back the full loan amount. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says a federal grand jury in Topeka indicted a Kansas cattleman with one count of criminal conversion, one count of forgery of U.S. obligations or securities and one count of a false statement to a federally insured bank.

