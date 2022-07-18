ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi Sun Herald

Coroner identifies woman hit and killed by car in Harrison County

By Jesse Lieberman
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UW2gY_0gjmVmpt00

A 42-year-old woman was hit and killed by a vehicle Saturday night in Harrison County.

Authorities responded to Saucier Lizana Road at about 8:30 p.m. after receiving a call of a pedestrian hit by a car, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer told the the Sun Herald.

The pedestrian, identified as Amanda Banister, was hit by a vehicle traveling north on the road, Switzer said.

Banister was pronounced dead at the scene. She died from blunt force trauma, Switzer said.

The driver who hit Banister, remained on the scene and called 911, Switzer said, and fully cooperated with deputies. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Offiice is investigating.

Comments / 1

Related
WLOX

Pascagoula man identified as victim in fatal Hwy 613 crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday at around 1:30 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 613 in Jackson County. Zachary Salisbury, 32, of Pascagoula, was traveling south on Highway 613 when his 2014 Hyundai Elantra traveled off the roadway and overturned. Salisbury received...
PASCAGOULA, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Harrison County Sheriff Arrests Two Suspects in Gulfport for Grand Larceny

Joshua Waller and Dallas Parvin were arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning, July 21 for charges of grand larceny after a routine traffic stop off Canal Road exit across Interstate 10 in Gulfport. Waller is homeless while Parvin resides in Gulfport who were stopped off...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Gulfport man pleads guilty to armed robbery, manslaughter

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Last week, 24-year-old Samuel Maurice Bridges of Gulfport pled guilty to a 2019 armed robbery as well as the 2020 killing of Quincy Smothers. The armed robbery investigation began on September, 15, 2019 when police responded to the Exxon located on 30th Avenue. Witnesses were able to give a description of the suspect and a vehicle used to flee the location. Police canvased the area and located a matching vehicle in the parking lot of the Island View Casino, which was registered to Bridges.
GULFPORT, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coroner
WLOX

DEVELOPING: Police investigating shooting in D’Iberville

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - At around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night, police responded to reports of gunfire at Timber Grove Apartment Homes in D’Iberville. D’Iberville police and deputies from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene. This is a developing story and details are...
D'IBERVILLE, MS
Picayune Item

MHP working fatal crash in Jackson County involving Pascagoula man

On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at approximately 1:30 am, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 613 in Jackson County. A 2014 Hyundai Elantra driven by Zachary Salisbury, 32, of Pascagoula, MS, was traveling south on Highway 613. The vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned. Zachary Salisbury received fatal injuries from the crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Forrest Co. deputies were not wearing body cams in July 14 shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In a recent statement, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) confirmed that the deputies involved in the shooting of a mentally disabled Hattiesburg man were not wearing body cameras. The FCSO issued a media statement on Thursday, July 21, to answer community and media questions...
HATTIESBURG, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Harrison Co, MS – Major Car Wreck on I-10 near Old MS 67

According to officials, the wreck happened on Interstate 10 near Woolmarket/Old MS 67. What led up to the collision is currently unknown at this time. Two or more vehicles collided in the area resulting in injuries for at least one person involved. EMTs rendered emergency aid to those in the wreck before transporting the extensively injured patients to local hospitals for treatment.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Father of fallen Pascagoula Fire Captain killed in fatal crash

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A car crash Thursday afternoon claimed the life of one Saucier man. Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash around noon on Thursday, July 14. Rickey Latch, 64, was traveling north on Highway 67 when his Toyota 4 Runner collided with 50-year-old Roy Smith’s Mack...
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

Arrested for felony charge of motor vehicle-felony taking

On Tuesday, July 19th, Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrest of 42-year-old Daniel Copping of New Orleans on one felony charge of motor vehicle-felony taking. According to Sheriff Peterson, Copping’s arrest stemmed from an investigation of a report filed of a stolen vehicle. Copping was employed as a driver’s assistant for SureLogix out of Louisiana and upon stopping to fuel up in Harrison County, Copping stole the vehicle.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
Atmore Advance

I-65 northbound lanes blocked at 21-mile marker due to crash

UPDATE: ALEA officials said that all lanes are open. Both lanes of Interstate 65 northbound near the 21-mile marker in Mobile County are closed after a multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:05 p.m. today, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Officials said both lanes are blocked and...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
Picayune Item

Troopers working suspected hit and run death in St. Tammany Parish

Covington – Sunday morning, shortly after 2:40 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L were dispatched to a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian on U.S. Hwy 190 northbound near Judge Tanner Boulevard in St. Tammany Parish. The incident claimed the life of a female. The victim...
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Woman killed in Covington hit-and-run identified by Coroner's Office

A woman killed in a hit-and-run on U.S. 190 near Covington Sunday morning has been identified as Amanda Rose Hyneman, 33, of Pearl River, the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office said. Louisiana State Police said the hit-and-run happened at about 2:30 a.m. near Judge Tanner Boulevard. Police said the woman...
COVINGTON, LA
WJTV 12

Forrest County family wants answers after fatal deputy-involved shooting

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Pine Belt family wants answers after a mental health call ended in the death of a 45-year-old man. The family of Corey Maurice McCarthy said they called the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, July 14 for assistance to take him to a local medical facility. Officials with the […]
WLOX

Arrest made after five-car-wreck in Ocean Springs kills two

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - One person has been arrested in connection to an Ocean Springs car wreck that killed two. Joseph Leo Nangle, 43, was arrested by Ocean Springs police on two charges of aggravated DUI. Nangle’s arrest is in connection to a five-vehicle wreck that happened on July...
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
2K+
Followers
151
Post
590K+
Views
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy