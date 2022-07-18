Coroner identifies woman hit and killed by car in Harrison County

A 42-year-old woman was hit and killed by a vehicle Saturday night in Harrison County.

Authorities responded to Saucier Lizana Road at about 8:30 p.m. after receiving a call of a pedestrian hit by a car, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer told the the Sun Herald.

The pedestrian, identified as Amanda Banister, was hit by a vehicle traveling north on the road, Switzer said.

Banister was pronounced dead at the scene. She died from blunt force trauma, Switzer said.

The driver who hit Banister, remained on the scene and called 911, Switzer said, and fully cooperated with deputies. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Offiice is investigating.