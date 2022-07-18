ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Arrests made in 2 recent homicides in San Jose, police say

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 4 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police announced Monday that the department has arrested suspects in two recent homicides in the city.

Saunray Winchester, 40, was arrested in the stabbing death of a woman near South Market Street between West San Fernando St. and Park Ave on July 12. Police say Winchester was known to be homeless and to frequent the downtown area. Officers arrested Winchester while he was walking in the area of Santa Clara and Market Streets. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Manuel Gutierrez, 20, was arrested as the primary suspect for a shooting that killed a man at the city's Plant Shopping Center on July 15. Gutierrez was detained and arrested at the scene, and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail, police said.

