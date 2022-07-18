What's Going On: Wine, Donut, & Christmas in July

Thirty Nine Restaurant receives Wine Spectator’s 2022 Award of Excellence. Thirty Nine's wine list hosts roughly 290 wines and received a 95 rating from Wine Spectator. “We are committed to providing indigenous ingredients on our menu, and all of our wines are sourced solely by producers in North and South America, including tribally-owned brands.” Brad Harris said, executive chef and wine director at Thirty Nine. "First Americans established trade routes between the Americas throughout the continent long before the arrival of Europeans. That influence is obvious from a culinary perspective, and our neighbors to the south produce many great wines.”

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO