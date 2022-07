Click here to read the full article. COLOR ME BEAUTIFUL: In sync with the launch of Rouge Dior Forever, a stick version of its blockbuster Rouge Dior, Dior is releasing a new advertising campaign featuring Natalie Portman and Yara Shahidi. Rouge Dior is the bestselling lipstick worldwide, according the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned brand, which said one unit of the product is sold every two seconds somewhere around the globe.More from WWDDior Couture Fall 2022Front Row at Christian Dior Couture Spring 2022All the Looks from AZ Factory Tribute Show to Alber Elbaz Rouge Dior — with its high-color intensity, long-wear and...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 31 MINUTES AGO