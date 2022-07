On July 20, 2022 at 2:20 am officers were dispatched to the area of the 500 block of S. Central in reference to a shots fired complaint. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of multiple shots having been fired. Officers collected shell casings from the scene and found property damage related to the shooting. No injuries have been reported and Burlington Police continue to actively investigate the incident. Anyone with information related to this shooting is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (319)753-8366 or Crimestoppers (319)753-6835.

BURLINGTON, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO