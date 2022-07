When you think of places like Dorney Park in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, and Hersheypark in Derry Township, Dauphin County, you probably conjure up the sight of kids and young adults having fun on scary rides, engaging in games of skill and scoffing down hot dogs and sodas. These places also serve alcohol on a limited basis, and their owners and those of other amusement parks want to change the restrictions of their current license.

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO