Indianapolis, IN

Lyrical Lightning: breakup songs

By Abby Peavey
Fox 59
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — Today’s Lyrical Lightning theme is breakup songs. Play along at home and see...

fox59.com



 

Fox 59

Kelsey Murphy talks menu changes at Fishers restaurant Inspo

INDIANAPOLIS — The winner of “MasterChef: Legends,” Kelsey Murphy, talks about upcoming menu changes at her restaurant in the Fishers Test Kitchen. Murphy is keeping the fan favorites at Inspo, removing a handful of items and adding a lot more to the menu, including a Cuban sandwich featuring pulled pork from Gordito’s Rust Belt Tacos & Tortas, which is also located in the Fishers Test Kitchen.
FISHERS, IN
Fox 59

Painting with a Twist!

INDIANAPOLIS — Julia Catalan from Painting with a Twist stopped by the studio to let Jillian and Ryan try their hand at painting. This painting is just one of dozens you can create while sipping alcoholic beverages at Painting with a Twist!. Use code ‘INDYNOW25’ for a discount when...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

National Tequila Day with Hiatus & FoxGardin

INDIANAPOLIS — Celebrate National Tequila Day with Hiatus Tequila and FoxGardin Family Kitchen!. To learn more about Hiatus Tequila visit www.hiatustequila.com. To learn more about FoxGardin Family Kitchen www.visit foxgardin.com/foxgardin-family-kitchen. Cocktail recipe. – 2oz Hiatus Blanco. – 3oz Fresh Lime Juice. – 1oz Agave Nectar. – Orange garnish.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Summer makeup trends with Nicole Rene

INDIANAPOLIS — Style Expert Nicole Rene and Natural Hair Stylist Sarah Foster stopped by the studio to share with Jillian what to except with this year’s summer makeup trends. To learn more visit msnicolerene.com.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
State
Indiana State
Fox 59

2022 Indy Shorts International Film Festival Underway

The Academy Award®-Qualifying Indy Shorts International Film Festival is now underway!. Witness 150 of “The Greatest Shorts on Earth” from now until Sunday, July 24th with in-person screenings at Living Room Theaters, Newfields, the Indianapolis Art Center and streaming straight to your home. Director of Marketing at...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Mysterious dead animal found in Noblesville woman’s backyard identified

NOBLESVILLE — A Noblesville woman is confused after she stepped into her backyard Tuesday to find a dead animal in which she could not identify. “We found it Tuesday night in our baby pool,” said Michelle Havlik. “Our dog took it out of the pool and dropped it on the ground.”
Fox 59

PHOTOS: Indianapolis Zoo welcomes baby macaque monkeys

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo announced the birth of four baby female macaques Tuesday. The babies were born in May, just weeks apart from each other. They were named Mae, Gemma, Bea, and Emerald, or Emmie for short. The zoo’s animal care staff reports that all four babies are...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Easy and healthy back-to-school breakfasts

INDIANAPOLIS- Breakfast is an important meal for growing kids. The benefits include improved problem solving skills, enhanced concentration, better muscle coordination, and help in maintaining a healthy weight. Elilta Sawyers, a registered dietician with Community Health Network, joined FOX59 Morning News Thursday to talk about some of the items you...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Ryan
Ryan
Fox 59

Another heat wave moving in, 90s into the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – It is a hot and humid Tuesday! 90s return this afternoon and stick around into the weekend with the potential for triple-digit temperatures this weekend!. For the rest of the afternoon, temperatures will top off in the lower 90s with plenty of sunshine. It will be humid too, stay hydrated if you have to be outside! Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s making for a warm and humid night.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Some children face anxiety over returning to school

A lot of kids face anxiety as the first day of the school year approaches. They worry about things like bullying, a teacher they won’t like, and not making friends. Here in Indiana, students will be back in the classroom for the first time since the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The July 17 shooting at Greenwood Park Mall simply adds to the anxiety they already feel. Community Health Network Licensed Mental Health Counselor, Vanessa Enos, joined Angela to share what we can do to help minimize the apprehension they may be feeling.
UVALDE, TX
Fox 59

Horse Trough Challenge raises money for equine therapy

INDIANAPOLIS — Allyson Gutwein of the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce proved on Tuesday the lengths she would go to support local groups. Gutwein took a dunk in horse trough to preview an upcoming fundraiser for Morning Dove Therapeutic Riding, a Zionsville equine therapy nonprofit. The official Horse Trough Challenge...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
#Tiktok
Fox 59

Some relief after the hottest day in two weeks

A front passed early afternoon Wednesday bringing relief from the uncomfortable and dangerous heat. PEAK OF THE HEAT included a heat index as high as 118° in Spencer and 115° in Columbus Wednesday. This was the fourth time this year the heat index reached/surpassed 100° in Indianapolis and first time in just over two weeks (July 5th 108°).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Back to School: Parent-Teacher Etiquette

As your kids get ready to return to school, parents of younger children may have some questions about how to maintain an appropriate relationship with your child’s teacher. What’s the best way to communicate? Are any topics off limits?. Lindsey Catellier is a veteran educator and fourth-grade teacher...
BROWNSBURG, IN
Fox 59

Authentique Goods sends pre-selected home decor to your door

INDIANAPOLIS — Not sure how to choose final decorative touches for your home? Authentique Goods can help with a pre-selected collection of decor shipped to your door. Authentique is a subscription box service that offers high-end, unique home accessories. The service was launched in March by Homes by Haley (HbH), a Zionsville-based company that offers interior design, home staging, home organization, event styling and more.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Hot and dry stretch continues for central Indiana

A boundary traveled over central Indiana on Wednesday, and it unfortunately didn’t produce much rain for the Hoosier State. It may not have produced rainfall, but it will allow dew points to drop by the afternoon. It will feel less humid even with highs in the lower 90s during peak heating.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Hottest air in two weeks on the way, heat wave takes hold through the weekend

We are eying several more hot days to end the week and for this upcoming weekend. High temperatures Wednesday jump to the warmest here since July 5th. It’s been a very warm summer with multiple 90-degree days and even for some, high temperatures in the lower 100’s. However there has been a bit of a pause in the searing heat, Indianapolis has only posted one 90-degree day in the past two weeks. To be fair, there were four days in that span that reached 88-degrees of higher.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Get a $1.49 cup of joe at Biggby Coffee

INDIANAPOLIS — Hey Indy, 96th Street is getting a little boost soon. That’s right, Biggby Coffee is opening a new location in the Keystone area. The new location will be located at 4735 East 96th Street and have its grand opening Tuesday July 26. Coffee-lovers alike can order...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

3 things plumbers do you might not know about

INDIANAPOLIS — What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you think about a plumber: unclogging toilet or clearing a drain? They do those things, of course, but there’s more to the job. Hope Plumbing Co-Owner Jack Hope and Service Technician Freddy Luna stopped by Indy...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Hot day ahead, but not the hottest on record

INDIANAPOLIS – While temperatures today will top off in the 90s, it will not be the hottest temperature we hit on this date. Record high temperature: 98° (1930) Record low temperature: 50° (1984) Record high precipitation: 1.31″ (1880) On this date 20 years ago, it rained...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

