Framingham, MA

9-8-8 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline Launches in Massachusetts

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 3 days ago
FRAMINGHAM – The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline launched in Massachusetts on July 16, 2022. This new three-digit dialing code is available nationwide and will expand and improve support for those experiencing crisis situations including mental health, suicide, substance use, and emotional distress. The new, and easy to...

