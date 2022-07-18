9-8-8 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline Launches in Massachusetts

In full transparency, the following is a press release from Rep. Jack Patrick Lewis’ office submitted to SOURCE media. FRAMINGHAM – Last week, the Framingham House delegation joined their colleagues in passing an economic development bill, which utilizes American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) surplus funds, and bonds to make significant investments across several vital sectors of the economy, and to give back to low and middle-income residents in Massachusetts by providing one-time rebates and significant tax relief beginning in 2023. Funded at $4.2 billion, the legislation addresses disparities exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic through one-time investments in health and human services, the environment and climate mitigation, economic development, housing, and food insecurity.

