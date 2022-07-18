ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Inside Hana Khouri’s Rise From Topgolf Exec to Drive Shack CEO

By Ben Swanger
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHana Khouri’s putting tempo is off. The fidgety wiggle in her backswing on the first hole of the library course at Puttery’s flagship location at Grandscape in The Colony is evidence of her lack of experience on the links. “I’m terrible at traditional golf,” she says. “The first time I swung...

