I-80 Lane Closure In Ottawa

OAK FOREST, Ill. (CBS) -- At least one serious injury was reported in a crash on Interstate 57 at Interstate 80 Thursday afternoon. As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, the stretch of southbound I-57 where the accident happened is already backed up regularly because of road work between Sauk Trial and Route 30. The road work was complicated with a two-vehicle crash. One of the vehicles, a van, spun around and ended up in the center median. One serious injury was reported. Northbound I-57 from Vollmer Road and southbound I-57 from Route 480 were both jammed following the accident.

OAK FOREST, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO