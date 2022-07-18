I-80 Lane Closure In Ottawa

Construction of a roundabout near Oswego East High School, at the busy intersection of Wolf’s Crossing Road and Harvey Road, in Oswego, could see groundbreaking in the coming quarter. Village Administrator Dan Di Santo said, while progress is being made, the village still needs to acquire some additional right-of-way...
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a project to replace the bridge carrying Wolf Road over Interstate 80, in Mokena and Orland Park, will require a full closure of Wolf Road, between 183rd and 187th streets beginning, weather permitting, Monday, July 25 through early December. A posted detour...
Geneva, Ill., has been waiting for a third rail to be constructed for quite some time, and officials said the project should begin next month. The third track on the Union Pacific/Metra West Line will start at Kress Road in West Chicago and end at Peck Road in Geneva. The 6-mile line will be 20 ft south of existing tracks.
OAK FOREST, Ill. (CBS) -- At least one serious injury was reported in a crash on Interstate 57 at Interstate 80 Thursday afternoon.
As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, the stretch of southbound I-57 where the accident happened is already backed up regularly because of road work between Sauk Trial and Route 30.
The road work was complicated with a two-vehicle crash. One of the vehicles, a van, spun around and ended up in the center median.
One serious injury was reported.
Northbound I-57 from Vollmer Road and southbound I-57 from Route 480 were both jammed following the accident.
A 7-mile section of the Old Plank Road Trail and all of Joliet Junction Trail will be repaired and repaved this year by the Forest Preserve District of Will County. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Glenn P. Knoblock) Two of the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s oldest trails...
A 68-year-old woman is dead following a single-vehicle accident Wednesday in Henry County, Ill. A 2018 Blue Nissan SUV was traveling east on Interstate 80 at Milepost 33, near Annawan, on July 20, 2022 at approximately 2:20 p.m. While on the exit ramp, the SUV left the roadway to the left and overturned, according to an Illinois State Police release Thursday.
UPDATE: Several people were taken to a local hospital following a crash Monday night in Peoria. Officials say just after 9:30 p.m., the Peoria Fire Department responded to the area of W. McClure Ave. and N. University St. for a crash involving two vehicles. When first responders arrived, they found...
Sometime next summer when you are floating in the brand new Ottawa public pool, you can thank marijuana consumers. Debt obligation bonds taken on by the city for a new pool, showers and dressing rooms will come to $5.4 million. Ottawa City Commissioner Wayne Eichelkraut says the city will pay back the bonds or borrowed money from so called “sin taxes” like pot and video gaming revenues.
One business in Starved Rock Country is accused of selling alcohol to minors. The Illinois State Police did surveillance at 24 establishments in Peru, La Salle, and Ottawa on June 28th. Just Illinois Valley Food & Deli failed the test. Eighteen-year-old Benjamin Postula was ticketed for unlawful delivery of alcohol...
The sport of disc golf is taking off and leaders in Ottawa realize that. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the 18-hole disc golf course at Fox River Park. The course has been reconfigured and upgraded. New features include tee pads, targets and signage. The course is...
Rajiv Puri, MD, of Bradley, Ill.-based Oak Orthopedics, performed the first smart knee replacement in the greater Chicago area on June 20. The case, using Zimmer Biomet's Persona IQ implant, was completed at AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee, Ill., according to a July 21 news release. The implant has sensors that track a patient's range of motion, stride length, walking speed and step count.
MENDOTA – A fire in the pre-dawn hours Monday destroyed a vacant home in rural Mendota. The Mendota and Troy Grove Fire Departments were called to the 3600 block of East 1st Road around 3 AM for a report of a structure fire called in by a neighbor. A multiple box alarm went out, bringing Arlington, Earlville, Sublette and Peru Fire Departments to assist. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The company who lost an employee to a workplace accident near Streator is reacting to the death. Double L Seamless Gutters out of Roanoke used their Facebook page to say they're grieving the death of co-worker and friend Seth Durand. The company says when they return to work, they will work with a different purpose and work in honor of Seth because they know he would want them to get back to work.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – One of the five employees of a Roanoke-based company electrocuted while installing a gutter last week has died. The Coroner in Sangamon County — Jim Allmon — says Seth Durand, 22, was pronounced dead Tuesday morning at Springfield’s Memorial Hospital. The incident happened...
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A spark from a welder caused Peoria firefighters to battle a Tuesday afternoon fire at GRM Industries and Natural Fiber Welding in Peoria. The fire broke out just after 1 PM Tuesday. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming the building, with crews quickly...
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two people were taken to the hospital late Monday night after a crash in Peoria. According to a release from the Peoria Fire Department, crews arrived on scene to the area of West McClure and University around 9:30 p.m., finding a two-vehicle accident with a passenger of one of vehicles entrapped. The vehicle had extensive front and passenger side damage. Crews removed the passenger side doors of the vehicle and used the ‘jaws of life’ and hydraulic cutters to get them out. They were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Joliet Police officer are on the scene of a major traffic accident involving a motorcycle. According to the department’s Facebook post, Ingalls Avenue is currently closed between Plainfield Road and Hosmer Street as officers are on the scene investigating. Please consider an alternate route and avoid the area.
MORRISON, Ill. — Two people who were driving a horse-drawn buggy were sent to the hospital Sunday morning they were struck by a car. According to the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office, at about 8:09 a.m. on July 17, officers responded to a crash at the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and Millard Road in rural Morrison, Illinois.
Troy Fire Protection District responded to a fire at Tri-County Stockdale, a farm equipment store, after a 911 call was received at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 19. Four of the six buildings at Tri-County Stockdale, 25520 West Black Road in Shorewood, were destroyed by the fire. The buildings stored fertilizer, pesticides, seed, feed, and other agricultural products that produced a toxic smoke when they burned.
