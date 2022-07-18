ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, CT

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Fairfield by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-18 13:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Southern Fairfield, Southern Middlesex, Southern New Haven by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 23:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Southern Fairfield; Southern Middlesex; Southern New Haven; Southern New London AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM EDT FRIDAY The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has issued an Air Quality Action Day for the following counties: Southern Fairfield, Southern New Haven, Southern Middlesex, Southern New London. from 11 AM to 11 PM EDT Friday. An Air Quality Action Day means that Ground Level Ozone within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For additional information, please visit the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Web site at http://www.ct.gov/deep/aqi
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 13:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bergen; Essex; Hudson; Passaic; Union THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING IN NEW JERSEY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST NEW JERSEY BERGEN ESSEX HUDSON PASSAIC UNION IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST NEW YORK BRONX KINGS (BROOKLYN) NASSAU NEW YORK (MANHATTAN) ORANGE QUEENS RICHMOND (STATEN ISLAND) ROCKLAND WESTCHESTER
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fairfield; Hartford; Litchfield; Middlesex; New Haven; New London; Tolland; Windham SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS CT . CONNECTICUT COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE FAIRFIELD HARTFORD LITCHFIELD MIDDLESEX NEW HAVEN NEW LONDON TOLLAND WINDHAM
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Nassau, Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 13:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nassau; Suffolk The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Suffolk County in southeastern New York Northern Nassau County in southeastern New York * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 153 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Manhasset, or over Great Neck, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Glen Cove around 205 PM EDT. Westbury around 210 PM EDT. Brookville around 215 PM EDT. Hicksville and Bayville around 220 PM EDT. Syosset and Oyster Bay around 225 PM EDT. Plainview around 230 PM EDT. Woodbury around 235 PM EDT. Melville and Cold Spring Harbor around 240 PM EDT. Huntington Station and Huntington around 245 PM EDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfield County, CT
City
Greenwich, CT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Albany, Clinton, Columbia, Delaware, Dutchess, Essex, Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Albany; Clinton; Columbia; Delaware; Dutchess; Essex; Fulton; Greene; Hamilton; Herkimer; Montgomery; Otsego; Putnam; Rensselaer; Saratoga; Schenectady; Schoharie; Ulster; Warren; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALBANY CLINTON COLUMBIA DELAWARE DUTCHESS ESSEX FULTON GREENE HAMILTON HERKIMER MONTGOMERY OTSEGO PUTNAM RENSSELAER SARATOGA SCHENECTADY SCHOHARIE ULSTER WARREN WASHINGTON
ALBANY COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy