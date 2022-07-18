Jefferson's Lehman plays on winning North team at WFCA All-Star Game

OSHKOSH — Jefferson graduate Brady Lehman played on the victorious North team in the 2022 Large School WFCA All-Star Game contested Saturday at Titan Stadium.

The North teams also won the eight-player and small-school contests.

Lehman, who will play collegiately at the University of North Dakota, made one tackle for the North squad in its 21-20 victory.

The North team produced the go-ahead score with 2 minutes, 43 seconds left in the game as Riley Warzynski found Patrick Lippe for a 14-yard touchdown.

The South team had two chances to answer, coming up empty both occasions. An interception by Jackson Schooley helped thwart one of the drives.

This annual senior All-Star event also functions as a fundraiser for the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. Coaches and players raised in excess of $350,000 this year.