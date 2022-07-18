ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, WI

Jefferson's Lehman plays on winning North team at WFCA All-Star Game

Daily Jefferson County Union
Daily Jefferson County Union
 3 days ago

OSHKOSH — Jefferson graduate Brady Lehman played on the victorious North team in the 2022 Large School WFCA All-Star Game contested Saturday at Titan Stadium.

The North teams also won the eight-player and small-school contests.

Lehman, who will play collegiately at the University of North Dakota, made one tackle for the North squad in its 21-20 victory.

The North team produced the go-ahead score with 2 minutes, 43 seconds left in the game as Riley Warzynski found Patrick Lippe for a 14-yard touchdown.

The South team had two chances to answer, coming up empty both occasions. An interception by Jackson Schooley helped thwart one of the drives.

This annual senior All-Star event also functions as a fundraiser for the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. Coaches and players raised in excess of $350,000 this year.

Daily Jefferson County Union

Daily Jefferson County Union

Jefferson County, WI
ABOUT

Daily Jefferson County Union has been serving Jefferson County since 1871. Published Monday through Friday and 24/7 online at www.dailyunion.com

 https://www.dailyunion.com/

