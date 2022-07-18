ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga bar accused of several violations reaches settlement with city

By WTVC
WTVC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An embattled Chattanooga bar has reached a settlement with the City. On Thursday, Chattanooga Beer Board members will vote to either accept or reject...

newschannel9.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEF

Three Houses Struck by Lightning in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Three homes were hit by lightning in the Tennessee Valley, this morning. According to the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management, the strikes occurred within the span of thirty minutes. “It’s very rare that we get these many in one specific day. And within one hour,...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

Local News for Wednesday, July 20th

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. On Tuesday Wholesale Supply Group was named as one of the Top 100 Wholesalers in the United States and around the world by PHCP Pros and The Wholesaler magazine!. Categories:. – Plumbing and...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Chattanooga, TN
Government
Chattanooga, TN
Lifestyle
City
Chattanooga, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Chattanooga, TN
Food & Drinks
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WTVCFOX

Retired Chattanooga Police sergeant killed in crash on Shallowford Road

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 93-year-old retired Chattanooga Police sergeant was killed in a vehicle accident Wednesday night, according to Chattanooga Police. A release says the accident happened a little after 6:30 p.m. at the 6000 block of Shallowford Road, near Highway 153. Police say the driver, later identified as...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Chattanooga Daily News

Juvenile arrested, charged with auto theft

Chattanooga, TN – On Tuesday, Chattanooga Police Department officers responded to the 1600 block of Parkway Drive on an unrelated call. The responding officers noticed a vehicle in an adjacent driveway that fit the description of a vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier in the shift. As police...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Chattanooga Beer Board#The Blue Light
WDEF

Chattanooga Firefighters Battle House Fire in Hixson

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga firefighters battled hot and humid conditions Wednesday night as they battled a fire at a vacant home in Hixson. The Chattanooga Fire Department says that they responded to the 5700 block of Hixson Pike, near the intersection with Middle Valley Road and across the street from Hixson High School, at 10:08 PM after receiving numerous calls of smoke coming from a home.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Man charged in Chattanooga with impersonating his female doctor

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man faces several charges after police say he tried to impersonate his female doctor while phoning in a new prescription. But the pharmacy technician wasn't fooled. Chattanooga Police arrested 31-year-old Rodney O. Bean on Monday. The incident he's charged for happened on June 21st...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Sinkhole Closes Lane of Highway 27 in Spring City

SPRING CITY, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Rhea County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers of a sinkhole along Highway 27 in Spring City. According to officials, the sinkhole is located in the southbound fast lane of Highway 27 just south of its intersection with Europa Drive. This is just north of downtown Spring City between the town and the Rhea-Roane County line.
SPRING CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
allongeorgia.com

Nationally Known Antiquities Dealer Convicted of Theft, Bail Jumping

In January, 2018, a businessman and antique collector reported the theft of a large amount of valuable Civil War era relics to the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office. The victim reported that he’d contracted with a well known antiquities dealer to sell particular items, but that the dealer had stolen other items and refused their return. Sheriff’s detectives immediately initiated an investigation, focusing on nationally known antiquities broker / expert Gary L.
GORDON COUNTY, GA
mymix1041.com

Christmas In July – Foundation House Ministries

We were joined in the studio by Foundation House Ministries director Suzanne Burns to talk about their upcoming Christmas in July event. The event will take place at downtown on July 21-23, 2022. Learn more online at http://foundationhouseministries.org/. They will have horse-drawn carriage rides, face painting, Christmas shopping items, giveaways...
CLEVELAND, TN
mcnewstn.com

Meth/fentanyl bust in Marion Co highlights import thoroughfare

Guild, Tenn. – A joint investigation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office has led to the arrest of Cary Paradis for possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl with intent to distribute. During the investigation, it was learned that Paradis picked up a...
MARION COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests July 11-17

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from July 11-17. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Auto theft bust in Brainerd

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – One thing lead to another for Chattanooga Police in a Brainerd neighborhood on Wednesday. Police went to a home on Parkway Drive right off of Wilcox Boulevard for another call around 11PM. While there, officers noticed that the vehicle in the next driveway matched the description...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for July 19

The following information was compiled from “pass along” reports courtesy of the administration of the East Ridge Police Department. The proprietor reported the theft of approximately $5,000 from Lexor Nail Spa, when a customer picked up an envelope that had been misplaced. Police reviewed CCTV surveillance and observed the customer pick up the item and conceal it in her purse. Police attempted to contact the customer to ask her to return the money, but she did not answer the phone. A warrant for theft over $2,500 will be sought for the individual. (22-010027).
EAST RIDGE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy