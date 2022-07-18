Chattanooga bar accused of several violations reaches settlement with city

The following information was compiled from “pass along” reports courtesy of the administration of the East Ridge Police Department. The proprietor reported the theft of approximately $5,000 from Lexor Nail Spa, when a customer picked up an envelope that had been misplaced. Police reviewed CCTV surveillance and observed the customer pick up the item and conceal it in her purse. Police attempted to contact the customer to ask her to return the money, but she did not answer the phone. A warrant for theft over $2,500 will be sought for the individual. (22-010027).
