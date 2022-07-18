ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Violent attacks target businesses, public transportation in Juarez

By Roberto Delgado, Julian Resendiz
Border Report
Border Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bb4Xu_0gjmSzAj00

JUAREZ, Mexico ( Border Report ) – Juarez police are investigating a series of violent attacks against businesses and a public transportation vehicle Sunday and on the pre-dawn hours of Monday.

Two armed men walked into a strip club in South Juarez on Sunday night and shot at patrons sitting at a table; one man was killed, police said. The attack bore similarities to a January triple murder in which armed assailants walked into a bar near downtown and focused on people sitting at one specific table. Police labeled that attack as drug related. Juarez authorities shut down the bar until their investigation is complete.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JhyBN_0gjmSzAj00
Border Report photo

Hours later, unidentified suspects tossed Molotov cocktails at a funeral home along Carlos Amaya Loop in Central Juarez, setting the business on fire. Juarez firefighters doused the flames at the Los Angeles Funeral Home and prevented major damages to the structure. On Sunday, a similar firebombing targeted the Del Carmen funeral home, also on Carlos Amaya.

Police found remains of gasoline-filled glass bottles on one of the scenes. Authorities have not determined a motive for the attacks. However, the president of a funeral home directors’ association told local news media its members are worried for their safety . In the past, drug gangs have attacked funerals of slain rivals with deadly results .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hvEiL_0gjmSzAj00
Neighbors in Los Aztecas neighborhood in Juarez, Mexico, look at the remains of a burned public transportation bus. (Roberto Delgado/Special to Border Report)
Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

A public transportation bus parked in a neighborhood in the same general area of the funeral homes also was set on fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Shocking moment cartel fighters are sent crawling and running through a parking lot in Mexico during a shootout that left a soldier dead following the arrest of a gang leader

This is the shocking moment the Mexican army responded with force and sent gang members running during a broad daylight gun battle. The shooting took place Saturday in Alta, about 60 miles south of Sasabe, Arizona, after the military arrested Francisco 'El Duranguillo' Torres, 31. The arrest of Torres spread...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Street Gang#Mexico#Public Transportation#Violent Crime
Vice

7 Women Accused of Being Witches Allegedly Kidnapped and Tortured in Peru

At least seven women were detained and allegedly tortured by a rural militia in Peru who accused them of practicing “witchcraft.”. The victims were reportedly stripped naked and whipped in an attempt to force them to admit that they were practicing sorcery against inhabitants in a small community in the central province of Pataz.
PERU, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Border Report

Honduran family on MPP ordered deported as Supreme Court lets Trump-era policy end

The court removal document issued by a Houston judge ordering one of the first families who were sent back to Mexico from South Texas under the remain-in-Mexico program to now be deported back to their Honduran homeland is creased and splattered with food and has been read again and again. The family won't be helped by the Supreme Court's ruling Thursday and said they pray they won't get deported. We have followed them for almost three years and continue their saga in what might be the last chapter.
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

Bodies of migrants who died in Texas trailer come to Mexico

SAN MARCOS ATEXQUILAPAN, Mexico (AP) — After days of preparation and donations to cover funeral costs, this mountain community in eastern Mexico on Thursday mourned the return of three teens, all cousins, lost among the 53 migrants who died inside a semitrailer in San Antonio, Texas. The previous 24 hours were a flurry of activity as residents of San Marcos Atexquilapan stepped forward to help the Olivares family receive the bodies of brothers Jaír and Yovani Valencia Olivares, ages 19 and 16, as well as their cousin, 16-year-old Misael Olivares. Women cleaned banana leaves to make tamales, men carried chairs from one house to another, while the boys’ friends plastered a wall with photos of all three. Similar scenes of solemn preparation played out across Mexico as the bodies of 16 of those lost in the tragedy were brought back on two military flights Wednesday and then sent to their hometowns and at least one more flight was planned. Mexico’s Foreign Affairs ministry said it would bring back 25 of Mexico’s 26 victims in accordance with their families’ wishes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Week

Uber allegedly used 'kill switch' during raids so authorities couldn't gather evidence

Uber is admitting to "mistakes and missteps" after a report said the company "exploited violence against drivers" and developed a system to thwart raids on its offices. A new report from The Guardian was one of several based on over 124,000 leaked Uber documents from 2013 through 2017, including messages from co-founder Travis Kalanick. It says the rideshare company allegedly developed methods to thwart law enforcement, including a "kill switch," which involved instructing IT staff to "cut off access to the company's main data systems" when an office was raided in order to prevent authorities from gathering evidence.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Vice

Notorious Drug Lord Rafael Caro Quintero Captured in Mexico

MEXICO CITY — Rafael Caro Quintero, one of Mexico’s most notorious drug lords who was the mastermind behind the killing of a DEA agent in Mexico, has reportedly been captured. Again. Caro Quintero—a founder and leader of Mexico’s Guadalajara Cartel— walked free from a Mexican prison in 2013...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Border Report

Texas governor orders troopers, Guard members to return migrants to border crossings

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered state troopers and Texas National Guard troops to return undocumented migrants back to the border, but migrant advocates tell Border Report that would be a violation of powers because federal authorities are tasked with the transport of those who are illegally in the country, and they worry about this prompting racial profiling.
TEXAS STATE
Border Report

Border Report

5K+
Followers
980
Post
829K+
Views
ABOUT

BorderReport.com provides real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico.

 https://www.borderreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy