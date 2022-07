TOWSON, MD—Beginning Wednesday, July 20, Baltimore County families will be able to pick up and take home their free Summer Food Service Program breakfast and lunch meals. The program runs through Friday, August 19, but will be closed on Tuesday, July 19. Until now, meals had to be consumed on site, but recent passed legislation now enables parents or guardians … Continue reading "‘Grab and Go’ summer meals from BCPS starting on July 20" The post ‘Grab and Go’ summer meals from BCPS starting on July 20 appeared first on Nottingham MD.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO