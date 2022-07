Just yesterday, Ford Authority spies spotted what could be a 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor completely uncovered for the very first time. This development didn’t come as a huge surprise, however, as the popular, now “iconic” pickup is highly likely to receive new variants moving forward, as Ford Authority previously reported. Among them, an off-road-oriented model was the most likely, though it was previously unclear what FoMoCo would call this more rugged Maverick. However, yesterday’s prototype and this new, Velocity Blue 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor both wear a number of exterior styling details that match up nicely with existing Tremor models in The Blue Oval’s lineup.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO