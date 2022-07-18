ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Tyreek Hill says Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy inspired playoff win over Bills

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wc4Zq_0gjmRWnz00

Former Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill revealed an interesting look into some things that went on behind-the-scenes leading up to the divisional round playoff win over the Buffalo Bills.

Hill discussed the infamous “13 seconds” game with Bills S Jordan Poyer on his podcast “It Needed To Be Said.” The Chiefs had lost handily to Buffalo in Week 5, in part because of a pick-six that bounced off of Hill’s hands and into the waiting arms of Bills S Micah Hyde. Leading up to the divisional round game in the playoffs, Hill says that Bieniemy challenged the players to take accountability for the loss earlier in the regular season.

“Our offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, like he’s a madman,” Hill said, via Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. “He was cussing us out all week. Saying, ‘Y’all let these MFs come in here and whoop y’all like that. Like, c’mon man, y’all gotta have some respect on y’all name in this building, in this organization,’ and stuff like that. And, like, I could just sense in the guys’ eyes and hearts, and I just felt the energy. Like guys like really took that and like ran with it, the whole week. Like practice was perfect. No drops like during the whole week. Defense was flying around. Everybody was doing what they were supposed to do. And we all were on the same page.”

It’s not too surprising to hear that Bieniemy held the players accountable for the results back in Week 5, even if his style of holding the players accountable might be considered abrasive. Reminding the team of that game and inspiring them to do better in a win-or-go-home playoff game is exactly what he’s paid to do. And if we’re to believe what Hill says, it worked.

Hill also implied that the Chiefs were going through some things as a team back in Week 5, but stopped short of saying exactly what those things were (ironic given the name of his podcast). We can assume it was tension related to the poor start to the season for the team. Kansas City had lost two close games and was struggling to find consistency on both offense and defense early on.

Whatever the case, Bieniemy proved to be the spark that inspired a flawless week of practice, preparation and execution against the Bills on the offensive side of the ball. It’s yet another example of why he’s deserving of an opportunity to be a head coach in the NFL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Legendary NFL Coach Makes Big Announcement About His Future in League

One NFL coach has made a big announcement. Romeo Crennel has announced his retirement from the league after coaching for 50 years. He spent the last eight seasons with the Houston Texans as an assistant head coach, defensive coordinator, senior advisor for football performance and interim head coach. In his...
NFL
FanSided

Clyde Edwards-Helaire: What draft experts said about Chiefs RB

Taking a look back to remember what draft experts had to say about Chiefs RB, Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Entering his third professional season, and his first at full health, the time seems right for Clyde Edwards-Helaire to emerge as the talent that he was expected to be when the Chiefs drafted him 32nd overall in 2020.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jordan, NY
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Buffalo, MO
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Buffalo, NY
Kansas City, MO
Football
AllSteelers

Former Steelers WR Charles Johnson Dead at 50

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Charles Johnson has died at the age of 50, according to North Carolina's CBS 17 and confirmed by Johnson's former teammates. The cause of death is still unknown. Johnson was drafted 17th overall by the Steelers in 1994. He spent five years in Pittsburgh, recording...
PITTSBURGH, PA
AllSteelers

More Disrespect Toward Steelers LB T.J. Watt

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been dealing with players being overlooked for centuries. It never changes - and chances are it never will. And once again, linebacker T.J. Watt is taking the brunt of it. Reigning Defensive Player of the Year, T.J. Watt, was clearly the best defensive player in football...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Patriots Rookie Was Reportedly Released On Monday

The New England Patriots made a minor roster move on Monday a little more than a week before the beginning of training camp. The Patriots waived rookie long snapper Ross Reiter out of Colorado State earlier today. Reiter was signed as an undrafted free agent in the spring. A semifinalist...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Bieniemy
Person
Mike Florio
Yardbarker

ESPN: Broncos 'Went Wrong' by Re-Signing RB Melvin Gordon

It's tough to find much fault in what the Denver Broncos accomplished this offseason. Second-year general manager George Paton transformed the franchise from an NFL laughingstock into a must-see playoff contender — first by hiring head coach Nathaniel Hackett, then by acquiring quarterback Russell Wilson, with other marquee moves sandwiched in-between.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Madden ’23 doesn’t like Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers

EA Sports’ Madden 23 is the premier professional football video game in 2022. As ratings are slowly released, how is the new-look receiving corps looking for Kansas City?. Since 2018, the Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the most popular teams in EA Sports’ Madden games. The high-powered offensive blended itself for easy touchdowns and high-scoring affairs. The Chiefs certainly look different on offense this year, without wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Let’s just say the Madden 23 game creators noticed the change.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Chiefs#American Football
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Browns' Plan At Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns reportedly have a plan in place if Deshaun Watson gets a lengthy suspension. Per Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns are planning to sign a quarterback to backup Jacoby Brissett if the long Watson suspension comes to pass. That shows that the team...
CLEVELAND, OH
Popculture

NFL Wide Receiver Announces Retirement at 27 Years Old

A veteran NFL wide receiver is ready to move on. Ryan Switzer, 27, announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday after spending five seasons in the league. In his career, Switzer spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. Switzer said he plans to be a coach now that his playing days are over.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos fans love Russell Wilson's new cleats

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is hosting teammates at his home in California this week for pre-training camp workouts and passing sessions. On Sunday evening, he posted some highlights on social media from his work with wide receivers Tim Patrick and Tyrie Cleveland. Broncos fans are of course happy to see the star QB getting on the same page with his WRs, but it was Wilson’s new cleats that really got fans talking.
DENVER, CO
BucsGameday

Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek does not think his second retirement is permanent

Right before performing at a runway show at the W South Beach in Miami, Camille Kostek gave an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to comment on her boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski's, recent retirement from the NFL. In a recent interview with Mike Reiss, Gronk was pretty adamant that he would not be returning to the football field even if a longtime teammate and best friend, Tom Brady, came calling.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Kirk Cousins Is Part Of A Shocking QB Trio

It’s been two years since the Minnesota Vikings last made the NFL playoffs. They have been at the fringe in 2020 and 2021 but couldn’t get over the hump. Despite their shortcomings, quarterback Kirk Cousins has been steady with his performances. In 2020, he had 4,265 yards and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

130K+
Followers
175K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy