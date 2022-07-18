Free Outdoor Concert Series Comes to Silver Spring
By Ashley Ankapong
mymcmedia.org
3 days ago
For those looking for outdoor entertainment this summer, the “Bloom by Strathmore” free outdoor concert series at the Good Hope Recreation Center in Silver Spring may be just the thing. The series begins July 23 and...
Salsa in the Parks is a series of outdoor dance parties showcasing the dance moves and lively sounds of Latin music. The events, hosted by Montgomery Parks, feature live music, salsa dancing, food from local vendors and a selection of craft beers from local breweries. Admission, music and the dance lesson are free. The events are family-friendly.
Èkó House, a modern Pan-African restaurant located in Rockville Town Square announces its grand opening weekend on July 29 and 30, 2022. Èkó House, which celebrates Nigerian culture with fusion cuisine, art, and entertainment, has been open since February, but will have its ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration next weekend. “With exquisite cuisine, carefully curated interior, and exciting ambiance, each moment transports you to the vibrant city of Lagos. “
PaintCare will host a one-day paint drop-off and giveaway event for District households and businesses on Saturday, July 23, at Ida B. Wells Middle School (405 Sheridan Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20011) between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Read a complete list of accepted products, check business limits, and register...
Days after the conclusion of Reggae Sumfest in Montego Bay, Washington DC is slated to come alive with the staging of the second annual DC World Reggae Festival to be held at the RFK Festival grounds on August 20 and 21. The two-day festival will celebrate and honour Jamaica’s 60th...
Welcome to our Weekend Roundup of events in Montgomery County. Here are nine things to do this weekend:. Seneca Park Reptile Feeding: Fan of reptiles? Come out to the Seneca Creek State Park where you can learn about various reptiles in Maryland and feed a corn snake, box turtle, and Diamondback Terrapin. The event runs from 1-1:30 p.m. and is free to the public. The address for the park is 11950 Clopper Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20878.
The Montgomery County Farm Tour and Harvest Sale will be taking place July 23-24, with over 19 farms across the county participating to host events for residents. The tour aims to help promote farms in the area and enrich community members in the diverse agricultural industry right here at home.
If you have budding scientists, or just dinosaur-loving kiddos, the Washington DC area is a great place to be! Of course, you can visit the museums like the free Museum of Natural History in DC and the great dinosaur exhibit at the Maryland Science Center in Baltimore (see our Summer Bucket List for more museum ideas). But also, because of the area’s geology, prehistory is all around us! You can find fossils of dinosaur bones, shark’s teeth, along with plants and aquatic life, for free, less than an hour from home. Here are two great ways to do your own fossil hunting around DC and still be home in time for dinner.
The Maryland Renaissance Festival, a tradition for the entire family, begins its 46th season on August 27th and runs Saturdays and Sundays and Labor Day Monday through October 23rd for nine weekends of thrills, feasting, handmade crafts, entertainment, and merriment in Crownsville, near Annapolis, Maryland. The 27-acre Village of Revel...
Monumental Boat Tours at the National Harbor offers a two-hour guided boat tour at a very reasonable price, and today our viewers can use code WJLA to get $10 off! Experience the monuments and Washington, DC, or the Maryland/Virginia waters and Mount Vernon while driving your own boat! Visit www.monumentalboattours.com for more information. Renting boats is just one of the great things that National Harbor has to offer, visit www.nationalharbor.com.
Below is a list of several businesses that have recently opened and closed at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, as well as others that are coming soon. COMING SOON: Malia’s Kitchen / CLOSED: Lazzaro’s Authentic Italian Deli. Popular local food truck Malia’s Kitchen will be opening up inside the...
A manager at the restaurant was able to confirm that Miller’s Ale House will be closing permanently in August after approximately 10 years at 1471 Rockville Pike in Rockville. The location was previously home to Hooters before it moved across the Pike (and later closed) and Shakey’s before that. Miller’s Ale House is a Florida-based American restaurant and sports bar chain that was founded in 1988. The restaurant serves steaks, chicken, burgers, salads, seafood, and more. Though most of their locations are in Florida (over 50), there are over 30 other locations open across the east coast. Miller’s Ale House has nearby locations in Hyattsville and Sterling, VA locations.
WASHINGTON — The dog days of summer in the DMV are in full swing, but just because it's hot and humid out there doesn't mean the fun has to stop. Here are some ways to enjoy the season this weekend. Come winter, you might be missing these long, sunshine-filled days - make the most of them!
It’s Black Restaurant Week, and it is hoping to highlight the Black-owned businesses in the D.C. area. “Restaurants are pretty much the backbone of small business America,” said Derek Robinson, one of three co-founders of Black Restaurant Week. Robinson said that he hopes the third-annual event in the...
Billboard congratulated Montgomery County native ‘Joony’ via social media for the rapper’s first appearance on the Hot 100 this week. Joony, who is from Silver Spring and attended Springbrook High School, entered the list after being featured on Brent Faiyaz’s “FYTB.” The Billboard Hot 100 features the week’s most popular artists across all genres.
Hear our full conversation on my podcast “Beyond the Fame.”. She recorded radio hits in the 1970s from “Band of Gold” to “Bring the Boys Home.”. This weekend, Rhythm & Blues Hall of Famer Freda Payne preforms live at Blues Alley in Georgetown for four shows on Friday and Saturday at the historic supper club in D.C.
Black Restaurant Week in the DC area and Baltimore kicks off on Monday, July 18. The celebration of Black-owned businesses, many of which are offering specials for the occasion, runs through Sunday, July 31. Launched in 2016 by Houston-based founders Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell, and Derek Robinson, Black Restaurant Week,...
Five Below at 516 N Frederick Ave in Gaithersburg, the former location of Chuck E. Cheese, has announced it will be opening on July 29 at 10am. This will be the second Five Below store in Gaithersburg, the other located at 202 Kentlands Blvd. We were told by representatives from the Kentlands location that the new Gaithersburg Square location will not be replacing the Kentlands store. Five Below has additional MoCo locations in Germantown, Rockville, and Silver Spring.
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A man at a park in Silver Spring had to stop the music before it began thanks to Park Police in Montgomery County. Maryland-National Capital Park Police posted photos of a white van with a huge speaker system set up in the parking lot of Sligo Dennis Park on Wednesday evening. From the picture, you can see stacks of speakers outside the van as well as in the back trunk. According to a tweet from Park Police, an officer addressed the owner of the vehicle before it "had a chance to become a nuisance to park patrons and residents."
Hotdogs are sacred to many American baseball fans, barbecue lovers, and anyone else who identifies as a wiener connoisseur. Alexandria is home to Virginia's best hotdog, according to the Food Network's list of the top 50 hotdogs in the U.S. Haute Dogs and Fries takes the art of a hotdog...
