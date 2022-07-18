Free Outdoor Concert Series Comes to Silver Spring

If you have budding scientists, or just dinosaur-loving kiddos, the Washington DC area is a great place to be! Of course, you can visit the museums like the free Museum of Natural History in DC and the great dinosaur exhibit at the Maryland Science Center in Baltimore (see our Summer Bucket List for more museum ideas). But also, because of the area’s geology, prehistory is all around us! You can find fossils of dinosaur bones, shark’s teeth, along with plants and aquatic life, for free, less than an hour from home. Here are two great ways to do your own fossil hunting around DC and still be home in time for dinner.

