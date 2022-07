So many incidents in our state, some tragic and some uplifting, contributed to the course of the modern civil rights movement. One such occurrence in the former category is the subject of a recent book by Richard Gergel, judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina since 2010. That volume, which was hailed by Henry Louis Gates as a “monumental achievement” and by Christopher Dickey as a “searing work of history,” will be the focus of a talk on July 29 as part of Aiken’s celebration of the Smithsonian traveling exhibition “Voices and Votes.”

AIKEN, SC ・ 7 HOURS AGO