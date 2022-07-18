ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parts of NYC to be renamed Little Bangladesh, Little Thailand, Ukrainian Way under bill

By Aliza Chasan
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two parts of Brooklyn and an area in Queens could soon have new names.

The New York City Council on Thursday approved a bill to rename McDonald and Church in Brooklyn as Little Bangladesh, Brighton Beach Avenue and Coney Island Avenue in Brooklyn as Ukrainian Way and Woodside Avenue between 76th and 79th streets in Queens as Little Thailand.

The bill covered 78 thoroughfares and public places throughout New York City. It will head to Mayor Eric Adam’s desk for approval.

Council Member Shekar Krishnan, a sponsor of the bill, represents the part of Queens that would be renamed Little Thailand.

“The small businesses that are there and the events that are held there, really reflect the beauty and the energy of our Thai community not just of Jackson Heights and Elmhurst, but across Queens and throughout our city,” he said during testimony as the bill was discussed. “Little Thailand Way is a very fitting name for this street.”

Part of Queens was recently renamed to honor the Guyanese community. In Brooklyn, a subway stop was renamed to honor Haitian heritage.

IN THIS ARTICLE
