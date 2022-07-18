ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan's All-Time Highest Temperatures By Month

Banana 101.5
Banana 101.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades. Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by...

banana1015.com

Comments / 0

Related
Banana 101.5

Dream Big – Mega Millions Jackpot Up To $660 Million

Chances are you would make an excellent rich person. You could be mega rich as soon as tomorrow if you try your luck on the Michigan Lottery Mega Millions drawing. There is still plenty of time for you to purchase a ticket, the next drawing is tomorrow, Friday, July 22nd at 11:00 PM. If no one hits all of the numbers, the jackpot will roll over to Tuesday, July 26th. To date, this is the ninth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Banana 101.5

Michigan: Is It Putt-Putt Golf or Mini Golf? Let’s Settle This

It's amazing how many times I've seen this debated. I'm not sure if this is just a regional thing or what. In Michigan, we hear people refer to the game as either miniature/mini golf or putt-putt golf. Sure both names are technically correct, but I have seen and been in arguments over this very topic, so which one is it?
BURTON, MI
Banana 101.5

Gigantic Meat Festivals That Are Awesome

When I think about summer, I think about cooking out. I think about steaks, burgers, brats, chicken, fish, veggies and all the amazing food you can grill up outdoors during the summer months. There are a lot of festivals that focus on meat. The main course. There are plenty of...
Banana 101.5

MI Home on Grosse Ile Has ‘Clue’ Vibes and Incredible Indoor Pool

This home on Grosse Ile is so cool. This incredible home sits is located on Grosse Ile, which sits on the Detroit River. From the outside, it looks like a great home, but it is when you get a peek inside that you realize how cool it actually is. The home itself is a five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom, 10,226 square foot structure that gives off serious murder mystery vibes.
GROSSE ILE TOWNSHIP, MI
Banana 101.5

MSP Dashcam: West MI Driver Loses Control, Launches Off Highway

A Michigan State Police cruiser caught the whole accident on video. In the early morning hours of July 17th, 2022, a Michigan State Police trooper caught a wild accident on video. While driving at a high rate of speed, the driver lost control of the vehicle. Seconds after, the dashcam of a Michigan State Police cruiser filmed the car driving off the road and then launching over an embankment.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather And Climate#Stacker
Banana 101.5

String of Robberies Ends Thanks to a Quick-Thinking Michigan Pharmacist

A Michigan pharmacist has put an end to a string of Detroit-area robberies by placing a location tracker in a thief's fake prescription bottle. Kristopher Kukola is accused of the five robberies, hitting CVS stores in Ann Arbor, Saline Milan, and a store in Van Buren Township twice, according to Detroit TV station WDIV-TV. He's currently being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigations for the alleged incidents occurring between May 27 and July 7 of this year.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

Burton, MI
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy