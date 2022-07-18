White Sox reportedly not expected to fire Tony La Russa during season

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is expected stay in charge at least through the end of the season. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

In the first half of June, some fans of the Chicago White Sox openly and publicly chanted for manager Tony La Russa to be fired. At that time, the reigning American League Central champions were sitting at 27-30 overall and trailing the first-place Minnesota Twins by six games.

Things changed ahead of the All-Star break. Chicago thumped Minnesota to the tune of 11-0 on Sunday to improve to 46-46 and, thus, began the week just three games back of the Twins in the division standings. For a piece published Sunday evening, Jon Heyman of the New York Post explained he expects La Russa to keep his job through at least the end of the current campaign.

"I am surprised that someone who has been around a long time and knows me well would waste time asking a question he knows I’m not going to answer," White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf responded when asked by Heyman to comment on La Russa's future.

According to the 670 The Score website, Heyman also discussed the matter during Monday's edition of the "Mully & Haugh Show."

"I checked in with Jerry Reinsdorf recently, just about a week or so ago, about whether La Russa was going to keep his job," Heyman remarked during that appearance. "He responded to me by email as he always does. He said something like, 'I would expect somebody who has been around as long as you that knows me that well would know that I would not answer that question.' "He did respond. My assumption, belief regarding La Russa is La Russa is safe and will manage out the season – at least this year and probably next season as well."

The White Sox open the second half of the campaign hosting the second-place Cleveland Guardians (46-44) on Friday night.