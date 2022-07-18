ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber To Compete In 2022 Home Run Derby

By CBS3 Staff
 3 days ago

PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — On Monday night, Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber will get a chance to do what he does best – hit home runs. Schwarber will be competing in the Home Run Derby ahead of Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game.

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 16: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a two run home run in the third inning during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on June 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Schwarber, who has already hit 29 home runs this season, is the No. 1 seed in the contest, but it won’t be easy. He’ll have to find a way to beat Pete Alonso of the Mets, who is hoping to win the derby for the third straight time.

It all starts at 8 p.m.

