Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber To Compete In 2022 Home Run Derby

PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — On Monday night, Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber will get a chance to do what he does best – hit home runs. Schwarber will be competing in the Home Run Derby ahead of Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game.

Schwarber, who has already hit 29 home runs this season, is the No. 1 seed in the contest, but it won’t be easy. He’ll have to find a way to beat Pete Alonso of the Mets, who is hoping to win the derby for the third straight time.

It all starts at 8 p.m.