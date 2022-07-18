Girl Born Almost 3 Times Smaller Than Her Twin Defies Odds
Tiny Reagan, now 6 months old, was born 11 weeks early and weighed just 1 pound, dwarfed by her twin Mila, who was 2 pounds and 13...www.newsweek.com
What a miracle. God took care of Reagan when she was in her mommy's belly even though the doctor said she wouldn't live. What a testimony!
Stop focusing on her size and comparing her to her sister it’s a miracle that she’s her cherish the moments and stop worrying about her sizr
My son weighed 2 lbs 10 oz. 18 years later he’s almost bigger then me. They cutie pies! Congratulations!!!!
