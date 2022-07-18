ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girl Born Almost 3 Times Smaller Than Her Twin Defies Odds

By Simona Kitanovska, Zenger News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tiny Reagan, now 6 months old, was born 11 weeks early and weighed just 1 pound, dwarfed by her twin Mila, who was 2 pounds and 13...

Comments / 31

Carroll
3d ago

What a miracle. God took care of Reagan when she was in her mommy's belly even though the doctor said she wouldn't live. What a testimony!

Reply(4)
44
Tia
3d ago

Stop focusing on her size and comparing her to her sister it’s a miracle that she’s her cherish the moments and stop worrying about her sizr

Reply(2)
24
Rick Boots
2d ago

My son weighed 2 lbs 10 oz. 18 years later he’s almost bigger then me. They cutie pies! Congratulations!!!!

Reply
13
 

Pittsburgh, PA
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

