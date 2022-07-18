SILVER ALERT: 68-year-old woman missing in Von Ormy area
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The San Antonio Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Isabel Delgado, a 68-year-old white female with gray hair, brown eyes, 5-foot tall and 130 pounds.
Delgado was last seen at the 14600 block of IH 35 South, Von Ormy, Tx in a Maroon, 2016 Toyota Rav with TX License Plate LLW4777.
Police believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.
If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.
