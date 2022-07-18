ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: BMW That Crashed During Chase Had Just Been Stolen By Paramus Home Burglars, Police Say

By Jerry DeMarco
 3 days ago
Assamd Williams Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving / INSET: MUGSHOT

A stolen luxury SUV that crashed and overturned as a good Samaritan chased it was stolen moments earlier by two teenage thieves who'd broken into the owner's Paramus home, authorities said.

An auto detailer who was working at the Hasse Avenue home at the time chased the Newark pair Friday afternoon as they sped off in the 2020 X-5, which had been taken from the garage after the pair entered the house and apparently found the keys.

Officers Dan DeRienzo and Don Liu were on patrol near the corner of Farview Avenue and Century Road when both vehicles came whizzing by, Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

The SUV continued down Century Road, with the pursuing civilian in his Honda Accord just behind, the chief said.

They got onto southbound Route 17, sped through the Garden State Plaza parking lot and collided on Ann Court near Paramus Road, rolling the SUV onto its roof, Ehrenberg said.

The officers took both suspects into custody after a brief struggle, he said.

The chief identified them as Assamd Williams, 19, and a 17-year-old boy whose name couldn't be released because of his age.

Williams -- who was wanted on a fugitive warrant out of Westchester County -- remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail. He's charged with theft, burglary, conspiracy, employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime, receiving stolen property and being a fugitive from justice.

The younger teen was turned over to the Essex County Sheriff's Department on an outstanding warrant. Paramus police signed delinquency complaints charging him with resisting arrest, conspiracy and possession of stolen property.

The civilian who pursued the vehicle -- and apparently recorded video -- wasn't injured, witnesses said.

He later gave a statement to police.

All Points Towing righted and removed the SUV.

Comments / 11

Beverly Campbell
3d ago

the 19 and 17 should have been on a job working instead of out breaking into people's home stealing now look at you got caught now boys man up and get ya life in order Respectfully!!

Reply(1)
7
Eurane Permell
3d ago

Well this was a very successful chase and halt recovery by a concerned ..Due Diligent citizen. He went all the way because, he has seen enough of youngsters fickle mindedness. They cause too much pain...not only to their fams...but the entire community. Could they stay alive to amend their behavior?

Reply
4
Really?
3d ago

Release the name of the 17 year old! He is a common criminal that’s all at age 16 it’s called emancipated adult - emancipate him and try as an adult! He did the crime and let him do adult time!

Reply
2
