ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Priti Patel ‘silent on scandal’ of adviser role for accused ex-police chief

By Nick Lester
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uwf8r_0gjmPgkn00
Mike Veale, who led a controversial inquiry into sex abuse claims against the late prime minister Sir Edward Heath when he was in charge of Wiltshire Police, is accused of breaching “standards of professional behaviour” during his time with Cleveland Police (PA) (PA Archive)

Home Secretary Priti Patel has been accused of staying “silent” over the “scandal” of a former chief constable “raking” in public money as a policing adviser while facing gross misconduct proceedings.

Mike Veale, who led a controversial inquiry into sex abuse claims against the late prime minister Sir Edward Heath when he was in charge of Wiltshire Police, is accused of breaching “standards of professional behaviour” during his time with Cleveland Police.

He stepped down as the northern force’s chief constable in 2019.

But Parliament heard he is living “the life of Riley on £100,000 a year” as an adviser to Leicestershire’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Rupert Matthews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bZnVM_0gjmPgkn00
Mr Veale stepped down as the northern force’s chief constable in 2019 (PA) (PA Archive)

The Government was tackled at Westminster over the starting date of the misconduct hearing against Mr Veale, which was announced by the PCC for Cleveland last August.

Home Office minister Baroness Williams of Trafford said: “Arrangements for the misconduct hearing of former chief constable Mike Veale are a matter for the Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner and it would be inappropriate to comment further while those proceedings remain ongoing.”

Pressing the frontbench, Conservative peer Lord Lexden said: “May I remind the House that I have used every means open to me… to try to help bring the notorious Mike Veale to book, ever since as chief constable of Wiltshire he conducted an appallingly biased investigation of the allegations of sex abuse against Sir Edward Heath.

“I also remind the House that, in Cleveland, where he was chief constable, he is due to face a gross misconduct hearing.

“It was announced a year ago but has not even started.

“Meanwhile, Veale lives the life of Riley on £100,000 a year as adviser to the so-called Conservative PCC for Leicestershire and Rutland, who must have taken leave of his senses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=070Dc4_0gjmPgkn00
Home Secretary Priti Patel has been accused of staying “silent” over the “scandal” (PA) (PA Wire)

“This scandal really must end. How on earth can the Home Office stand by helplessly while a disgraced ex-policeman rakes in public money?

“May I ask that arrangements be made for a small cross-party group from this House to see the Home Secretary as soon as possible?”

Lady Williams said: “I am more than happy to request that of the Home Secretary.

“I would hope he would agree that, through all his years of effort, a remedy is on its way to being sought through the misconduct hearing.

“In terms of the individual’s work in Leicester, that is a matter for the Leicester PCC.”

Labour peer Lord Bach, a former PCC for Leicestershire, said: “How much longer must this farce go on?

“You have a twice-disgraced ex-chief constable awaiting a gross misconduct hearing that by law should have been heard months ago, still advising for good money a police and crime commissioner in holding the Leicestershire Police to account.

“You couldn’t make it up.

Mr Veale’s position has been reviewed and he remains an adviser to the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner

Office of the PCC for Leicestershire

“The Home Secretary is never short of advising on the right and wrong. Why is she and the Home Office so silent on this scandal?”

Lady Williams said: “It is a matter for the legally qualified chair to convene a misconduct hearing, usually within a 100 days, but it can be longer if the interests of justice will be served and therefore the legally qualified chair has obviously made a judgement on that.

“In terms of the issue of Leicester, it is a matter for the Leicester PCC.

“The Government will not intervene in a matter with the PCC.”

A spokesman for the Office of the PCC for Leicestershire said: “Mr Veale’s position has been reviewed and he remains an adviser to the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner.

“It is important to note that he is currently not in breach of any misconduct regulations and as the investigation process is still ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

The Office for the PCC for Cleveland said no date has been set for the misconduct hearing and it is a decision for the legally qualified chair.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Stepfather of child killed in Uvalde school massacre says authorities are ‘lying to our face’: ‘It’s humiliating’

The stepfather of a 10-year-old who was killed in the Uvalde school massacre has accused authorities of “humiliating” and “lying” to the families of victims.Speaking to CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday, Angel Garza said Texas law enforcement authorities were “humiliating” families by failing to hold themselves accountable.A Texas House report issued on Sunday night said it found “law enforcement responders failed” to follow protocols and “failed to prioritise saving innocent lives over their own safety” during the shooting at the school.Lt. Mariano Pargas, a Uvalde Police Department officer who had been the city’s acting police chief that day, was...
UVALDE, TX
BBC

Paedophile jailed for life for repeatedly raping 13-year-old girl

A "predatory" paedophile who repeatedly raped a 13-year-old girl has been jailed for life. Chris Morriss, 49, was convicted of 10 counts of rape at Preston Crown Court and must serve a minimum of 11 years before he is eligible for parole. Police said Morriss, formerly of Denecliff, Liverpool, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupert Matthews
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Edward Heath
One Green Planet

Kitten Traumatized By Police After They Captured Her On Suspicion of Being an Endangered Species

An animal charity has claimed that police traumatized a kitten after it was seized on suspicion of being an endangered species. The police apparently thought that the kitten, now named Finlay, was a Scottish wildcat when it was taken from an address in Conwy, North Wales. The kitten was kept for four and a half months in police custody before they finally assessed its features and found only a low portion of wildcat genes, but not enough to be considered a Scottish wildcat.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Wonderful life turned into a nightmare, suicide pact husband told court

Graham Mansfield and his wife Dyanne had a “wonderful life” together until doctors told her she was terminally ill with cancer, his murder trial heard.The 73-year-old retired baggage handler at Manchester Airport slit her throat at the bottom of their sprawling, well-kept garden in Hale, Greater Manchester, in March last year and then tried to kill himself.He said they had agreed to a suicide pact when “things got bad” for Mrs Mansfield.The 71-year-old import/export clerk had been diagnosed with bladder cancer in 1999 which led to the removal of a kidney in 2004.Years of uninterrupted good health followed, Manchester Crown...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Misconduct#Wiltshire Police#Parliament#Leicestershire S Police#Pcc#Home Office#Trafford#The Cleveland Police#Conservative#House#Ag
The Independent

Husband’s ‘world collapsed’ as wife dies months after misdiagnosis

An RAF veteran who has raised £42K in memory of the wife he lost to a brain tumour sees her every day in their three-year-old daughter who has her “infectious positivity” and “ridiculously curly hair.”Citing his role as a single father to Sienna, who was born in October 2018, as his toughest but most rewarding job to date, Alan Johnstone’s one deep regret is that her mother, Anneka, only knew the child they thought would be their “entire future” for 13 months.Dietician Anneka, 33, had devoted her life to the NHS, but the health service she loved was unable to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Black Enterprise

London Police Officers Caught Repeatedly Punching Black Man

Stills from cellphone footage captured when a Metropolitan police officer repeatedly punched a Black man while another officer held the man down. Rachelle Henry was inside her home on Friday when she heard shouts from outside her home near Beacon Lane, Lewisham, Metro UK reports. Upon looking out her window, Henry saw one officer digging his knee into the man’s neck.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Police seize almost 250,000 illegal tablets set for NI addresses

Almost 250,000 illegal and unlicensed tablets that were due to be sent to addresses throughout Northern Ireland have been seized. The drugs were bought online but were intercepted as part of a global police action code-named Operation Pangea. The tablets were seized during "a specific week of action" in June,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sheep and lambs run over and killed by trespassers

Warning: This story contains images some may find distressing. Fourteen sheep and lambs have died after being deliberately run over by trespassers. It happened in Tollard Royal in north Dorset on Sunday night or Monday morning. Dorset Police said a vehicle entered the field near Shaftesbury some time between 19:00...
ACCIDENTS
Indy100

Police appeal to ID suspect baffles internet because figure looks like blurry 'Iron Man'

Police in the UK are asking the public to help identify a suspect but their best photo of the man has left the internet baffled. On Twitter, Bedfordshire Police requested help identifying a man who they believe was involved in an assault in early July. Using some sort of camera footage they attached a photo of a blurry dark figured with what appear to be red massive dots on the man.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘This is so awkward’: Liz Truss questioned by teenagers and told to evict Boris Johnson

Foreign secretary Liz Truss was asked why Boris Johnson hasn’t been “kicked out yet” by children on the campaign trail in Peterborough.In the meeting at local children’s charity Little Miracles, one teenager exclaimed: “This is so awkward”.Another asked “Where’s Boris Johnson?”, and another butted in saying: “We hate him.”Ms Truss met children, parents and staff at the charity during an hour-long visit on Thursday afternoon. Little Miracles charity helps support families with children with additional needs, disabilities or life-limiting conditions. Ms Truss committed to coming back to visit the charity with her new health secretary if she is made...
U.K.
The Independent

Keir Starmer ‘hated’ the ‘burden’ of Beergate police investigation

Keir Starmer has said he “really hated” being subject to a recent criminal investigation by Durham during the so-called “Beergate” saga.The Labour leader said the Durham Constabulary probe into claims he breached Covid rules was a “burden” and he was “massively pleased” when he was cleared.Sir Keir and his deputy Angela Rayner had pledged to resign if they received fines in relation to a gathering in the offices of a local Labour MP in England’s north east in April 2021.However, the police found there was no case to answer. The investigation, if it had resulted in fixed-penalty notices, would have plunged...
U.K.
The Independent

Summer getaway halted by ‘woefully inadequate’ French border staffing at Dover

France has been accused by the Port of Dover of “woefully inadequate” border control staffing which is ruining the summer getaway for thousands of families.Holidaymakers booked on sailings from the Kent port reported being stuck in five-hour queues to complete border checks before they can check in for their ferry.The port said in a statement it has made “significant investment” to increase its capacity, and shared traffic volume forecasts “in granular detail with the French authorities”.It went on: “Regrettably, the PAF (police aux frontieres) resource has been insufficient and has fallen far short of what is required to ensure a...
TRAVEL
The Independent

BBC to pay ‘substantial damages’ to William and Harry’s royal nanny over Bashir smears

The BBC has agreed to pay “substantial damages” to William and Harry’s former nanny over “false and malicious” allegations used to obtain Martin Bashir’s 1995 Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.Alexandra Pettifer, better known as Tiggy Legge-Bourke, appeared at the High Court in London for a public apology from the broadcaster over “fabricated” allegations she had had an affair with the Prince of Wales while working as Charles’ personal assistant in 1995.Her solicitor Louise Prince told the court that the allegations caused “serious personal consequences for all concerned”.As well as the allegation of the affair, the court...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

755K+
Followers
243K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy