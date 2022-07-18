ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Boris Johnson claims he has delivered on ‘every single promise’ as he’s cheered on by Tory MPs

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J9KuG_0gjmPezL00

Boris Johnson claimed he had “delivered on every single promise” as he defended his record at No 10 and sought to persuade Conservatives to back the government in Monday’s confidence vote.

The outgoing PM attempted to polish his legacy by telling the Commons he had led “one of the most dynamic governments of modern times”, which had overcome “adversity on a scale we haven’t seen for centuries”.

Cheered on by Tory MPs, Mr Johnson said his party would soon “coalesce in loyalty” around a new leader – but also hinted that he would soon speak out against the Tory rebels who had kicked him out of office.

“We got Brexit done, and the rejoiners and revengers were left plotting and planning and biding their time,” he said, before adding: “And I will have more to say about the events of the last few weeks and months in due course.”

The PM pointed to his 2019 general election victory over Labour , saying the Tories had “sent the great blue ferret so far up their left trouser leg they couldn’t move”, adding: “We won seats they never dreamed of losing.”

He also claimed that Sir Keir Starmer would attempt to overturn Brexit and take Britain back into the EU, saying: “If he were ever to come to power with his hopeless coalition of Liberal Democrats and Scottish nationalists, he would try to do so again at the drop of a hat.”

The prime minister also suggested that Sir Keir might conspire with “the deep state” in order to align the UK more closely with the EU “as a prelude to our eventual return”. Challenging Tory MPs to uphold Brexit, he added: “We on this side of the House will prove them wrong, won’t we?”

Mr Johnson finished by telling MPs he was “proud” of his record, adding: “We’ve had to take some of the bleakest decisions since the war, and I believe that we got the big calls right.”

Some 349 loyal MPs later voted to shore up Mr Johnson’s administration for the interim period before a new Tory leader is chosen, with 238 largely opposition MPs voting in favour of bringing down the government.

If the government had been defeated it would almost certainly have triggered a general election. But a Tory rebellion appeared unlikely, given the party remains leaderless and in no fit state to go to the polls.

The wave of Tory anger at Mr Johnson from earlier in July has largely subsided, as the party’s MPs squabble over Mr Johnson’s successor.

Sir Keir started his own Commons speech by accusing Mr Johnson of indulging in sheer fantasy when it came to his legacy. “The delusion is never-ending – what a relief for the country that they finally got round to sacking him,” he said.

The Labour leader added: “He’s been forced out in disgrace, judged by his colleagues and peers to be unworthy of his position and unfit for office.”

Reminding Tory MPs of the recent Chris Pincher saga, which sparked the Tory revolt, Sir Keir said: “He promoted someone he knew to be a sexual predator, and then denied all knowledge when that inevitably went wrong.

“It’s the same pattern of behaviour when he and his mates partied through lockdown, denied it for months, and forced his ministers to repeat those lies until he was found out.”

Sir Keir also had a pop at the Tory leadership contest, after a Sky News debate that was due to take place on Tuesday evening was cancelled. Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss declined to take part after previous TV hustings descended into public slanging matches.

The Labour leader said the debates were “so embarrassing that even the contestants are pulling out”, and compared the Tories to a Premier League team “burning through managers as they slide inevitably towards relegation”.

If the government is defeated it will almost certainly trigger a general election, although that would require a significant number of Tory MPs to vote against the government, or at least to abstain.

This would appear unlikely, given the party is leaderless and in no fit state to fight an election, while the initial wave of anger at Mr Johnson has largely subsided.

Urging Tory MPs to act, Sir Keir said: “So, why are they leaving him with his hands on the levers of power for eight weeks? ... This is not the summer for Downing Street to be occupied by a vengeful squatter, mired in scandal.”

Mr Johnson started Monday afternoon’s debate by saying he had no idea why the Labour leader wanted a confidence motion.

But he was politely reminded by the speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle: “It’s actually the government who has put [this motion] down for today.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds in ‘compromising situation’ revealed

The mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and then-girlfriend Carrie Symonds in an allegedly ‘compromising situation’ when he was foreign secretary is Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, The Independent can reveal.Downing Street said that Burns “flagged up” the couple’s relationship to Foreign Office officials after finding them “having a glass of wine together” alone in Mr Johnson’s Commons office as foreign secretary in 2018.Mr Burns, one of Mr Johnson’s most loyal supporters, had a “sixth sense” that their relationship was “one to watch”, said a senior No 10 source.Mr Burns raised the matter with Mr Johnson’s close...
U.K.
The Independent

Tory leadership: Penny Mordaunt will become next prime minister, Independent readers predict

Penny Mordaunt will win the Tory leadership race and become the next prime minister, readers of The Independent have predicted.Ms Mordaunt received 48 per cent of the vote when readers were polled on who would become next Tory leader and Boris Johnson’s successor.Former chancellor Rishi Sunak came second with 23 per cent of the vote. Tom Tugendhat, who readers previously voted the frontrunner from a longer list in a recent reader poll, came third, with 15 per cent of the vote. Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch got eight and six per cent respectively.A commenter with the name AnOldGoat said: “It’s...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Voices: There’s no doubt who lost the first Tory leadership debate – Boris Johnson must be fuming

Well, no doubt who lost that one, is there? The Apprentice episode from hell couldn’t finish soon enough for her. Good team leader? Not poor old Liz Truss on Team Blue Horizon. Or Liz “trussed up and handed her sorry ass on a plate by Rishi Sunak”, as things turned out. So wooden she should have been sponsored by Cuprinol, the foreign secretary never actually evinced a groan from the audience (although they may well have been dying inside, the same as she was), but she certainly didn’t get them pumped up either. An indifferent public speaker at the...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Lindsay Hoyle
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Boris Johnson
The Guardian

Alastair Campbell: ‘Liz Truss as PM is so appalling it’s almost unthinkable – which means it could happen’

Alastair Campbell is a writer, broadcaster and mental-health activist best known for his role as former prime minister Tony Blair’s spokesman, press secretary and director of communications and strategy, and for his bestselling eight-volume series of diaries about the Blair years. He recently teamed up with former Conservative cabinet minister Rory Stewart to launch an odd-couple current affairs podcast, The Rest Is Politics, and is filming a new reality TV show for Channel 4, Make Me Prime Minister, which he will host with Sayeeda Warsi, the former Conservative party co-chair.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Labour#European Union#Labour Party#Uk#Conservatives#Commons#Tory#Tories#Democrats#Scottish
The Independent

Boris Johnson accused of ‘checking out’ from No 10 amid heatwave emergency

Boris Johnson is facing allegations of having already “checked out” and “clocked off” as Prime Minister after he hosted an exclusive party and took a spin in a fighter jet ahead of the extreme heatwave.Labour criticised Mr Johnson for being absent from Cobra emergency meetings as the UK prepared for the first ever red extreme heat warning.Downing Street insisted it was “not unusual” for Cabinet ministers to lead such meetings and that MR Johnson’s’s Typhoon flight was “important” to understand the RAF’s capabilities.The UK was facing travel disruption, closed schools and health warnings on Monday and Tuesday as temperatures were...
U.K.
The Independent

Plan for Boris Johnson to appoint 39 new Tory-supporting peers condemned as ‘bung to mates’

A plan for Boris Johnson to appoint 39 new Tory-supporting peers to ram through controversial Brexit legislation has been condemned as a “bung to mates”.Labour and the Liberal Democrats have attacked the secret proposal – called “Project Homer” – put forward by the consultancy group run by the prime minister’s controversial adviser Lynton Crosby. Seen by ITV News, it says Mr Johnson would have avoided half of the defeats he has suffered in the House of Lords if the Conservatives had around 40 additional committed peers. It also proposes improving peers’ loyalty to the government by offering other honours...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Race to Become UK PM Down to Final Two: Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

LONDON (Reuters) -Former finance minister Rishi Sunak and foreign secretary Liz Truss will battle it out to become Britain's next prime minister after they won the final lawmaker vote, setting up the last stage of the contest to replace Boris Johnson. Sunak has led in all rounds of the voting...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Boris Johnson faces Scottish independence referendum calls at final PMQs

Boris Johnson faced a barrage of calls from the SNP for a second Scottish independence referendum at his final Prime Minister’s Questions.SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, meanwhile, claimed the people of Scotland will remember Mr Johnson’s premiership as “shameful” and “disgraceful”.The calls for a second referendum come as Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has launched a series of papers aimed at making a fresh case for the nation to leave the UK.John McNally (Falkirk) told the House: “Since 2014, the Tory party have had more prime ministers than we have had referendums.”He asked: “Does the Prime Minister believe in our...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

‘Pointless human bollard’: Boris Johnson signs off by hurling insults at Keir Starmer

Boris Johnson has signed off in his last Commons appearance as prime minister by hurling insults at Keir Starmer, branding him a “pointless human bollard”.Speaking from the famous despatch box for the final time, he also called the Labour leader “Captain Hindsight” and boasted his successor would “wipe the floor” with him “like some household detergent”.Sir Keir exploited Tory divisions by highlighting how the leadership candidates had “trashed every part” of Mr Johnson’s record, including on tax and public services.He said Liz Truss, the new favourite to take over at No 10, had hit out at former chancellor Rishi...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Hasta la vista baby’: Johnson claims ‘mission largely accomplished’ as loyal Tory MPs applaud final PMQs

Boris Johnson signed off after three years as prime minister by telling MPs in the House of Commons: “Hasta la vista, baby.”On his last appearance at the despatch box as PM, Mr Johnson won a standing ovation from Tory MPs as he boasted about his achievements in office and doled out some advice for his eventual successor, telling him or her to “focus on the road ahead, but always check the rear-view mirror”.Despite swearing off interventions in the battle to replace him as Tory leader, Mr Johnson took a barely concealed swipe at MPs’ favourite Rishi Sunak,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory leadership race: What happens next in Liz Truss vs Rishi Sunak contest?

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss will battle it out over the next six weeks to be the UK’s next prime minister after making it to the final stage of the Conservative leadership contest.The former chancellor and the foreign secretary finished in the top two places after five rounds of voting by Tory MPs, with Penny Mordaunt eliminated after a bitterly fought contest.So what happens next? The final two now switch their focus away from Westminster and begin charming Tory members, who have the final say on who replaces Boris Johnson at No 10 in early September.The first chance for Sunak and...
WORLD
The Independent

Voices: Could Boris Johnson come back? Don’t write him off just yet

ââSo it’s goodbye from him. But Boris Johnson’s valedictory Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) felt more like an au revoir than a fond farewell.By channelling Arnold Schwarzenegger’s “Hasta la vista, baby” catchphrase, he immediately set Westminster tongues wagging that what he really meant was – to coin another of the Terminator’s favourite sayings – “I’ll be back”. One of his closest cabinet allies, culture secretary Nadine Dorries said as much to me in a Channel 4 News interview last week. “Never say never” was her somewhat cryptic response when I asked her if he could make a comeback.It is theoretically...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

755K+
Followers
243K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy