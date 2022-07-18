Man Falls To His Death At The Weeknd Concert In Pennsylvania: Police

A 32-year-old man fell to his death at Lincoln Financial Field, where Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd kicked off his tour Thursday, July 14. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/inset: Wikimedia Commons user salandco

A 32-year-old man fell to his death during a concert in Philadelphia on Thursday, July 14, authorities said.

The man fell approximately 40 feet from an escalator rail at Lincoln Financial Field, where Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd kicked off the first leg of his After Hours till Dawn Tour, Philadelphia police said.

The unidentified victim was taken to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:10 a.m. on Friday, July 15, police said.

Investigators believe the deadly fall was accidental.

The Weeknd has made no mention of the incident on social media as of Monday, July 18.

