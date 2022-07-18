ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Man Falls To His Death At The Weeknd Concert In Pennsylvania: Police

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t0CTs_0gjmPcDt00
A 32-year-old man fell to his death at Lincoln Financial Field, where Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd kicked off his tour Thursday, July 14. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/inset: Wikimedia Commons user salandco

A 32-year-old man fell to his death during a concert in Philadelphia on Thursday, July 14, authorities said.

The man fell approximately 40 feet from an escalator rail at Lincoln Financial Field, where Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd kicked off the first leg of his After Hours till Dawn Tour, Philadelphia police said.

The unidentified victim was taken to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:10 a.m. on Friday, July 15, police said.

Investigators believe the deadly fall was accidental.

The Weeknd has made no mention of the incident on social media as of Monday, July 18.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 22

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phl17.com

3-year-old girl brutally beaten, pronounced dead at CHOP

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A person was taken into custody for the death of a female toddler in Southwest Philadelphia on Tuesday. The incident happened on July 12, 2022, on the 2600 block of Holbrook Street around 4:16 pm. According to police, medics arrived to pick up a 3-year-old toddler for a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Accidents
City
Philadelphia, PA
Daily Voice

Authorities ID Motorcyclist Killed In Whitehall Crash

The motorcyclist killed in a crash Wednesday, July 20 in Whitehall Township has been identified, authorities said. Justin T. Beers, 24, of Whitehall Township, died when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into another vehicle on the 4000 block of South Church Street around 5:40 p.m., according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
WHITEHALL, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#Weeknd#Violent Crime#Lincoln Financial Field#Canadian
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Fatal Camden Shooting: Prosecutor

A 31-year-old Camden man has been charged with felony murder in connection with a fatal shooting, authorities said. Yaphet Norman was taken into custody on Wednesday, July 20, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. He was charged in the death of Luis Morales, 40, she said. After receiving...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Community Rallies For 2 Children Orphaned After Mom Died In RT 222 Crash

A community is coming together to help the family of a beloved mom of two who died at the scene of a crash in central Pennsylvania on Friday, July 15, authorities say. Erika Renee Crossen, 33, of Millersville, was traveling south on Route 222 by Hunsicker Road in Manheim Township when she hit another car around 6:10 p.m., according to a release by township police and later identified by the Lancaster County coroner's office.
MANHEIM, PA
CBS Philly

Person Of Interest In Custody In Connection To Gunpoint Rape At SEPTA’s Snyder Station: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say they have a person of interest in custody in connection to the alleged gunpoint rape at SEPTA’s Snyder Station on Wednesday. Police say the person is currently being transported to the Special Victims Unit. CBS3 reached out to police to confirm whether the person in custody is the same as the suspect seen on surveillance video this week, but we haven’t heard back yet. Officials describe the suspect as a 5-foot-6, light-skinned male in his 20s. Police say the man raped a woman at gunpoint on a bench at the SEPTA subway station at Broad Street and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

18-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed In Somerset County Crash

An 18-year-old motorcyclist died in a Somerset crash, authorities said. The unidentified victim collided with a Toyota Camry turning left on Easton Avenue near Oakland Avenue in Franklin Township just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. The victim was rushed to RWJUH,...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Masked Man Attacked Clerk At Ephrata Turkey Hill: Police

A central Pennsylvania Turkey Hill clerk was assaulted by a masked man on Thursday, July 21, police say. Ephrata police received a call from the Turkey Hill clerk that a masked man entered the store on Rothsville Road in Ephrata "confronted the clerk, demanded money, assaulted the clerk, and fled the store" around 4:25 a.m., according to a release by the department.
EPHRATA, PA
abc7ny.com

Caught on video: Philadelphia man attacked while filming baby raccoons

PHILADELPHIA -- Apparently, Philadelphia raccoons do not want to be in your cute TikTok videos. A Pennsylvania man found himself in the hospital after taking videos of raccoon babies in a Philadelphia alley. It happened earlier this month when Benjamin McCool spotted raccoon kits climbing up a fence and "dropping...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Daily Voice

Man Wanted For Murder In Upper Darby, Police Say

Police in Delaware County are seeking the public's help in locating a wanted man. Abdul Rafi Muhsin is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with an incident that happened in May, Upper Darby police said. Muhsin is known to frequent parts of Philadelphia, particularly the Germantown/Mount Airy/West Oak...
UPPER DARBY, PA
Daily Voice

Motorist Killed On I-295 When Tractor-Trailer's Tire Malfunctions: NJSP

A 27-year-old woman from Gloucester County was killed when her car collided with a tractor-trailer whose tire malfunctioned on Interstate 295, authorities said. Allison Dephillipo, of Gibbstown, was driving a Nissan Versa southbound in West Deptford Township at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, when the Nissan struck the rear of the truck, according to New Jersey State Police.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
318K+
Followers
48K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy