The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. Security personnel reported a male in room 2205 was refusing to leave the premises. Once on scene police spoke with the male guest. He was advised he needed to leave and that any dispute between Budgetel and himself regarding his payment was not a police issue. The man was instructed to pack up his belongings. He did so and removed his property from the room without further incident.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO