Uvalde, TX

Uvalde report and 'NRA Math': Why nearly 400 'good guys with guns' couldn’t stop one bad guy

 3 days ago
A report on the Uvalde school shooting released over the weekend left some questioning the accuracy of the National Rifle Association’s long-standing mathematical equation: “The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.”

The Texas House committee report on the shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead found that nearly 400 law enforcement officers were on the scene but failed to halt the slaughter. The Texas Tribune referred to the size of the police presence at Robb Elementary School as “a force larger than the garrison that defended the Alamo.”

