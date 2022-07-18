ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good News At The Pumps, Gas Prices Fall By Double Digits In New York

By Jim Rondenelli
CNY News
CNY News
 3 days ago
Gas prices in New York State have seen a big drop over the past week. AAA Northeast say the average price in New York has fallen 11-cents a gallon, to $4.69 a gallon. That’s 33 cents lower than a month ago and $1.50 higher than July of last...

CNY News

Simply the Best? Where New York Ranks in Nine Major Categories

There's a lot to like about the State of New York. Depending on where you live, you can find completely different environments in the same state. The same state that houses the "City That Never Sleeps", also has hundreds of miles of rarely-disturbed nature. There's something for everyone, no matter where you turn.
EDUCATION
CNY News

RANKED: The 10 Busiest Airports in Upstate New York

When we think of "Upstate New York " airports, many of us remember the small rural airports around the towns and villages where we grew up. In the sparsely populated areas of Central New York and the Catskills, for example. As for this writer, my hometown of Sidney, N.Y. (Delaware...
SIDNEY, NY
CNY News

RANKED: The Top 25 Golf Courses in Upstate New York

Some of the most beautiful places in Upstate New York can be found at our many golf courses. For the most part they are all stunning, and historic. Some of the country clubs and golf courses in the following gallery date back to the 1800s. Even if you are not...
GOLF
CNY News

It’s ‘Clam Time’ At These 12 Upstate New York Seafood Restaurants

Who remembers the old days when your Dad or Grandfather took you along to a small town clambake? Maybe to the rod and gun club, or down to the Elks or Moose in your town. Massive bags of clams were dumped into boiling water, newspapers were spread out along the picnic tables, pounds of butter were melted down, and bottles of beer were stuffed into the ice chest. Let the slurping begin!
RESTAURANTS
CNY News

Warning! New Threat Could Be Killing Your Trees In New York State

Keep an eye on your trees, a new deadly threat could be lurking in their leaves. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is reporting an increases in cases of Beech Leaf Disease (BLD) in New York State. To date, 35 counties have been identified with the disease, 14 being confirmed alone in 2022.
CNY News

New York Steps Up Shark Patrols After Several Beach Attacks

The hunt is on for sharks along the New York coastline. Patrols are being stepped up during the busy summer beach season after a string of sightings and a few scary encounters. The Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, the Department of Environmental Conservation, and the State Police will...
LIFESTYLE
CNY News

VIDEO: Adorable Coyote Pup Finds Itself In The Middle Of Schenevus, New York Carnival

The Schenevus Fireman's Carnival which is a community favorite event each year was a bit more exciting than usual this year. Last Friday, July 15th, people attending the carnival reported to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation that a wayward coyote pup was nestled in the grass near a fireworks tent. That's certainly a less than ideal location for a wild baby to hang out!
SCHENEVUS, NY
CNY News

Crazy Big Mini Cooper Rally Descends Upon Delaware County

You know how in cartoons when characters see something outrageous or unbelievable they rub their eyes as if their eyes are not functioning properly and are showing them some mirage? People in Delaware County were doing that no doubt on July 10 as hundreds of Mini Coopers descended upon the county, proceeding along the "Mini Takes The States 2022" (MTTS) rally according to MINI USA.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
CNY News

Historic And Exclusive Oneonta Emmons Farm Hits The Market At $4.2M

One of Oneonta, NY's most stately and historic properties with over 271 acres has gone up for sale for a cool $4.2 million after being in the same family since before 1935. According to listing company Corcoran Country Living, 19 Emmons Farm is named after Asa Emmons who came to what is now known as Oneonta in the early 1800s, cleared the land, and started building. It was on the Emmons Farm property that the first tavern was built (1840) and then a schoolhouse (1850). The house for sale was originally built in 1906 and owned by a man named Kendrick Morgan. This stately home is now an incredible, 6-family luxury apartment building and includes a 4-family apartment Carriage House, The Granary building which is a duplex, a cottage home "the Morgan", and even a greenhouse.
ONEONTA, NY
CNY News

Shark Sightings Continue To Close Multiple New York Beaches

In an unprecedented time of shark attacks along the south shore beaches of Long Island, the New York State Parks Department, along with other town parks and municipalities, are being forced to close their beaches during their prime season. Tens of thousands of New Yorkers head to Jones Beach and the surrounding areas to soak in the summer sun on a daily basis. However, with a real-life "Jaws" situation going on, Thursday more beaches were closed due to multiple shark sightings.
LIFESTYLE
CNY News

New York Teachers Push for Higher Wages Amid Shortage

Per a report from Conor Wight of CNYCentral, the New York State Union of Teachers is pushing for higher wages amid the national teacher shortage facing public schools. According to Wight's report, New York superintendents are seeing much more turnover in teaching positions than they have in the past. And they also anticipate almost 90,000 more teachers will retire within the next five years.
EDUCATION
CNY News

Enormous, Wild Drive-Thru Safari Coming To Upstate New York

Have you ever been on a safari? It's something that we all tend to associate with the wilds of Africa but a much closer-to-home version is coming to 100+ acres with 3 miles of roadways owned by Animal Adventure Park outside of Harpersville, NY. The acreage is right across the street from the current preserve and is almost ready to open and is still being prepared for a big drive-thru safari experience that will be one of the northeast's biggest.
CNY News

How to Dispose of your Batteries in New York State

These days, there are so many things in our lives that are powered by a battery. But did you know that it is illegal to just throw them away in New York State?. From our cellphones to our garage door openers, to our children's toys, just about everything has a battery in it nowadays.
POLITICS
