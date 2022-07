GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - The YMCA is bringing flag football, volleyball, soccer and t-ball/coach pitch to the Grand Island community this fall. Youth flag football will be a partnership between the Grand Island YMCA and Grand Island Public Schools. Teams will be drafted based on grades K-2, 3-4 and 5-6. The fall season will be held on Saturdays, Sept. 10 to Oct. 15. The spring season will be held on Saturdays, April 15 to May 13. Fees are $35 for members and $70 for program members. A $10 late fee will be in effect after Aug. 29 for the fall season and March 20 for the spring season.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO