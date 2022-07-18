Good Guy with a Gun Stops Bad Guy With A Gun During Indiana Attack 7-18-22
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Firearm instructors on Thursday praised an armed citizen’s handling of Sunday’s mall shooting, but cautioned not every situation is the same. When a gunman opened fire in the Greenwood Park Mall food court late Sunday afternoon, armed citizen Eli Dicken fired shots...
LAPEL, Ind. — A woman living in Lapel, Indiana recently fell victim to a trend on TikTok called the “Kia challenge”. The challenge comes from a video in which two males are sitting in a Kia vehicle, demonstrating how to start the car with just a USB cable. (Warning: this TikTok video contains profanity).
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been charged after being accused of fatally shooting a man in front of his child. Tymani Johnson, 23, faces charges of murder and unlawful carrying of a firearm with a prior felony conviction. Investigators believe he killed 38-year-old Micah Anderson as the mother of Anderson’s child was dropping the child off.
GREENWOOD — Following the Greenwood Park Mall shooting that left three people dead and two others injured, countless people praised the quick actions of the armed civilian, who took down the gunman within seconds. However, some have questioned whether he was allowed to carry a gun inside the mall,...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Court documents acquired by News 8 detail an argument between co-workers that escalated into a shooting. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested 29-year-old Ahrmond Kizer in the case. Officers were called to a Speedway gas station at Southeastern and Arlington avenues at 10 a.m. Tuesday....
INDIANAPOLIS — Animal control officers were called in to help out after deputies serving an eviction found a large number of animals inside. Animal control officers responded to the 1800 block of Keystone Lakes Drive after deputies evicting a homeowner found dozens of cats. While the exact number has yet to be confirmed, Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) says there were around 40 cats at the property.
The six individuals pictured above are wanted for Criminal Mischief after causing damage to a street sign in the area of 145 Elm St., Carmel, at approximately 9:31 p.m. on Thursday, July 14. If you have any information on these people, please call Officer A. Parshall at the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-2477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 2022-00044250.
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a crash Thursday evening on Indianapolis' northeast side. Around 6:30 p.m., a pickup truck was northbound on Interstate 465 just south of the I-69 exit. According to police, the truck left the highway, went down an embankment and ran into a building in the 6800 block of North Shadeland Avenue. The building houses multiple local radio station studios, including 95.5 WFMS.
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the person killed in a crash on Interstate 70 earlier this month. The single-semi crash happened on July 3 in Putnam County. Indiana State Police says 56-year-old Dominic Woodfield, from Joppan, Maryland, was killed. Police said Woodfield was traveling westbound on the...
BEECH GROVE— A mass shooting at Don Challis Park in Beech Grove Sunday left one man dead and three others injured. Family says the man who died was 20-year-old Brandon Cortez-Newton. Cortez-Newton's girlfriend tells WRTV the two were expecting a baby boy in 6 months. His sister, 17-year-old Rosalina...
GREENWOOD, Ind. — As police investigate the mass shooting at Greenwood Park Mall, family of one of the survivors is sharing their story. "God put them there for a reason," said Andrew Golden. Golden is talking about his sister Shay Golden and her boyfriend Eli Dicken. Moments after the...
GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A 20-year-old man likely assembled a rifle in the bathroom of a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall before shooting five people in the food court, killing three of them before an armed shopper fatally shot him, authorities said Monday. Jonathan Sapirman of Greenwood apparently was facing eviction before he opened fire at the Greenwood Park Mall shortly before it closed Sunday evening, the city’s police chief, James Ison, said at a news conference. Sapirman continued shooting people until he was shot and killed by 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken, of Seymour, a city about 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Greenwood, who was shopping with his girlfriend, Ison said, calling Dicken’s quick action “nothing short of heroic.” “Many more people would have died last night if not for a responsible armed citizen,” said the chief, noting that authorities were still trying to determine a motive for the attack.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Indiana man praised for quickly ending the rampage of a mass shooter was breaking mall rules Sunday when he entered the building with a firearm. A statement posted to the Greenwood Park mall website said, “We grieve for the victims of yesterday’s horrific tragedy at Greenwood Park Mall. Violence has no place in this or any other community. We are grateful for the strong response of the first responders, including the heroic actions of the good Samaritan who stopped the suspect.”
Three people are dead and two others hurt after police in Indiana said a gunman opened fire at a mall. Police said a man helped prevent an even larger tragedy when he shot and killed the gunman at the Greenwood Park Mall. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell looked into the...
Syracuse, N.Y -State Police in North Syracuse trying to identify a woman who was captured on surveillance video at an AmeriCU Federal Credit Union on Thompson Road using a stolen NYS license and debit card to cash a fraudulent personal check for $2,500. This comes as Troopers are trying to...
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WXIN) — While police are crediting an Indiana man with shooting and killing a suspect in the Greenwood Park Mall shooting Sunday, mall policy prohibited him from carrying at all. Greenwood Police Chief James Ison confirmed Sunday that the shooter was shot and killed by a man...
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – A passenger traveling on an Indianapolis highway was killed Monday after a driver shot him in an act of road rage, Indiana State Police believe. Just after 5:15 p.m., as ISP troopers were on their way to the scene on I-70 near Post Road, 911 dispatchers were told the victim of a shooting was already being taken to a nearby medical facility. Despite life-saving attempts, the man was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
