Indiana State

Good Guy with a Gun Stops Bad Guy With A Gun During Indiana Attack 7-18-22

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTudor Dixon returns to talk about the Governor race. And Adam Tountas, Ottawa County GOP talks about sparks flying in Ottawa County. Grab gifts and gear in my store and help support the cause as I bring you the stories you...

woodradio.iheart.com

James Sullivan
3d ago

The malls policy is supposed to make it a gun free zone. Which is exactly why the mass shooter went there because he didn't expect any resistance.But thankfully one person had a concealed weapon. And saved countless lives

17
Damion Flemings
4d ago

Went towards the gun fire instead of running like a coward !!

21
Barbara King
3d ago

thank God there was a person there with a gun because I tell you what that have been more deaths than just what was there you need to thank God that he was there

2
WISH-TV

Docs: Argument over honked horn leads to shooting between co-workers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Court documents acquired by News 8 detail an argument between co-workers that escalated into a shooting. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested 29-year-old Ahrmond Kizer in the case. Officers were called to a Speedway gas station at Southeastern and Arlington avenues at 10 a.m. Tuesday....
FOX59

Sheriff deputies find 40 cats inside Indianapolis home while serving eviction

INDIANAPOLIS — Animal control officers were called in to help out after deputies serving an eviction found a large number of animals inside. Animal control officers responded to the 1800 block of Keystone Lakes Drive after deputies evicting a homeowner found dozens of cats. While the exact number has yet to be confirmed, Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) says there were around 40 cats at the property.
readthereporter.com

Meddling mischievous miscreants march along after Monon mayhem

The six individuals pictured above are wanted for Criminal Mischief after causing damage to a street sign in the area of 145 Elm St., Carmel, at approximately 9:31 p.m. on Thursday, July 14. If you have any information on these people, please call Officer A. Parshall at the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-2477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 2022-00044250.
WTHR

Truck veers off Indianapolis highway, slams into radio station building

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a crash Thursday evening on Indianapolis' northeast side. Around 6:30 p.m., a pickup truck was northbound on Interstate 465 just south of the I-69 exit. According to police, the truck left the highway, went down an embankment and ran into a building in the 6800 block of North Shadeland Avenue. The building houses multiple local radio station studios, including 95.5 WFMS.
WTHI

Police identify semi driver killed in Putnam County I-70 crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the person killed in a crash on Interstate 70 earlier this month. The single-semi crash happened on July 3 in Putnam County. Indiana State Police says 56-year-old Dominic Woodfield, from Joppan, Maryland, was killed. Police said Woodfield was traveling westbound on the...
wrtv.com

Family identifies Beech Grove shooting victims as brother and sister

BEECH GROVE— A mass shooting at Don Challis Park in Beech Grove Sunday left one man dead and three others injured. Family says the man who died was 20-year-old Brandon Cortez-Newton. Cortez-Newton's girlfriend tells WRTV the two were expecting a baby boy in 6 months. His sister, 17-year-old Rosalina...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

Police laud actions of man who killed Indiana mall attacker

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A 20-year-old man likely assembled a rifle in the bathroom of a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall before shooting five people in the food court, killing three of them before an armed shopper fatally shot him, authorities said Monday. Jonathan Sapirman of Greenwood apparently was facing eviction before he opened fire at the Greenwood Park Mall shortly before it closed Sunday evening, the city’s police chief, James Ison, said at a news conference. Sapirman continued shooting people until he was shot and killed by 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken, of Seymour, a city about 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Greenwood, who was shopping with his girlfriend, Ison said, calling Dicken’s quick action “nothing short of heroic.” “Many more people would have died last night if not for a responsible armed citizen,” said the chief, noting that authorities were still trying to determine a motive for the attack.
Wave 3

Gun owners, activists react to Indiana ‘Good Samaritan’ who stopped mall shooter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Indiana man praised for quickly ending the rampage of a mass shooter was breaking mall rules Sunday when he entered the building with a firearm. A statement posted to the Greenwood Park mall website said, “We grieve for the victims of yesterday’s horrific tragedy at Greenwood Park Mall. Violence has no place in this or any other community. We are grateful for the strong response of the first responders, including the heroic actions of the good Samaritan who stopped the suspect.”
iheart.com

State Police Investigating Rash Of Fraud At Local Credit Unions

Syracuse, N.Y -State Police in North Syracuse trying to identify a woman who was captured on surveillance video at an AmeriCU Federal Credit Union on Thompson Road using a stolen NYS license and debit card to cash a fraudulent personal check for $2,500. This comes as Troopers are trying to...
WDTN

Armed ‘Good Samaritan’ stopped Indiana mall shooting, broke mall rules

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WXIN) — While police are crediting an Indiana man with shooting and killing a suspect in the Greenwood Park Mall shooting Sunday, mall policy prohibited him from carrying at all. Greenwood Police Chief James Ison confirmed Sunday that the shooter was shot and killed by a man...
WANE-TV

Road rage leads to fatal shooting on Indy highway; 1 arrested

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – A passenger traveling on an Indianapolis highway was killed Monday after a driver shot him in an act of road rage, Indiana State Police believe. Just after 5:15 p.m., as ISP troopers were on their way to the scene on I-70 near Post Road, 911 dispatchers were told the victim of a shooting was already being taken to a nearby medical facility. Despite life-saving attempts, the man was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

