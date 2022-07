WildEarth Guardians, and 14 other conservation and wildlife organizations, released their "Colorado Wolf Restoration Plan." The plan will guide the reintroduction of gray wolves into the Colorado wild, following the passage of Proposition 114 in 2020. Proposition 114 calls for the re-establishment and maintenance of a self-sustaining population of gray wolves in part to help restore a critical balance in nature.The plan includes the designation of reintroduction areas, sets a population goal, provides management guidelines, and outlines costs. There are 12 optimal areas for wolf reintroduction, which are dispersed throughout the Western Slope. The population goal for Colorado is about 150...

