Ohio State junior left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. is projected by most analysts to be a first-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft and the first offensive lineman off the board. ESPN's Matt Miller might have taken it one step further in his most recent piece, where he mentioned four projected mid-late first-round picks that could work their way into being top-10 picks. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound Johnson made the cut. Here is what Miller wrote about the Cincinnati product:

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO