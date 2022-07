Four-star center James Brown is one of a few prospects that have an offer from the UNC Basketball program so far in the 2024 recruiting class. The 6-foot-9, 210-pound center hails out of Chicago, Illinois and caught the attention of Hubert Davis a few weeks ago, landing an offer. And now, the Tar Heels are keeping tabs on him again but this time at the Peach Jam. UNC assistant Sean May was in attendance for Brown’s game with Meanstreets 16U as they defeated Expressions Elite 68-52. Brown finished the game with 11 points and 7 rebounds, shooting 5 of 6 from the...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO