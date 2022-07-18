ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Northern Liberties’ 2nd Street Festival is Back With Over 100 Vendors, Music and Entertainment

By Hec
wooderice.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Philly’s largest block festivals is back. On Sunday August 7th from 12 pm – 9 pm, The 2nd Street Festival will take over half a dozen blocks along 2nd Street (from Girard Ave...

