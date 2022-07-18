Northern Liberties’ 2nd Street Festival is Back With Over 100 Vendors, Music and Entertainment

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a pandemic delay, the 2nd Street Festival returns and will take over Northern Liberties on Sunday, Aug. 7, from noon to 9:00 p.m. The event will feature more than 200 bands, DJs, restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries, food trucks, artists, entertainers, makers, small businesses, musicians and neighborhood shops.
2nd Street Festival will be extending along North 2nd Street from Spring Garden Street through Girard Avenue this year.
This is one of the largest outdoor festival music lineups for a festival in Philadelphia since events returned after the pandemic shut down.
There will be two main stages and music spots along...
