Columbus, OH

Listen: Biddle on Morning Juice on The Fan

By Dave Biddle
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is the latest on conference expansion? Are USC and UCLA good fits for the Big Ten? Is the Big Ten content to stay at 16 teams? Why doesn't Notre Dame want to join a conference even though they would make a lot more money if they did? Those are some...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

247Sports

Daily Delivery: The Big 12 may soon be adding some new schools to the lineup

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. It's beginning to sound like Colorado and Arizona may soon apply for membership in the Big 12. If so, as Fitz explains, the Pac-12 will be collapsing but will new commissioner Brett Yormark wait until he's officially on the job on August 1, and will he immediately expand more or pause as the remaining Pac-12 schools that didn't see the Big 12 as a viable landing spot squirm as their fate settles in?
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Arizona 247 publisher sounds off on Arizona making the move to the Big 12

Jason Scheer, the publisher of Wildcat Authority, the Arizona site on the 247Sports Network, made some interesting comments during his Monday appearance on SicEm365's 365 Sports Channel on YouTube with host David Smoak. Scheer has been one of the more active reporters in the Pac-12 region discussing the future of the Pac-12 and the possibility of some of the conference's schools joining the Big 12. Here is some of what he said during his segment.
ARIZONA STATE
247Sports

C.J. Spiller shares first impressions of Clemson freshman Keith Adams Jr.

Clemson should have one of the best running back rooms in the ACC, and it added an intriguing player in its 2022 signing class. True freshman Keith Adams Jr. is on campus, and Tigers running back coach C.J. Spiller is pleased by what he has seen from his so far. Spiller highlighted Adams’ willingness to learn and ask questions in the position room.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Kirby Smart calls Georgia freshman Mykel Williams 'special'

ATLANTA -- While the 2022 NFL Draft provided plenty of context about Georgia winning the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship, the Dawgs also got plenty of contributions from true freshmen during its title run. Tight end Brock Bowers, wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, and cornerback Kamari Lassiter all played pivotal roles, with edge defender Chaz Chambliss and offensive lineman Amarius Mims also shining when their name was called. Now, as Georgia looks to contend this season, its 2022 recruiting class figures to once again provide several instant impact performers, with defensive end Mykel Williams potentially being at the top of the list.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Four-star edge Desmond Umeozulu names final schools, sets announcement date

The Buckeyes have a commitment from defensive end Jason Moore who could play end or defensive tackle at Ohio State. But they are working to land other perimeter players for their 2023 recruiting class and one of the prospects they have on their list is Desmond Umeozulu from Upper Marlboro (Md.) Charles Herbert Flowers. Umeozulu made his official visit to Ohio State the weekend of June 24-26 when so many other top Buckeye targets also made their Ohio State official visit.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juice#Ohio State Football#Ohio Stadium#Maryland Stadium#University Park#American Football#College Football#Usc#Brandon Beam#Buckeyes#Kickoff Times Tv#Tba#Abc#Fox
247Sports

Heupel discusses how to eliminate 'fake cramps' by defensive players

ATLANTA — Near the end of his stay Thursday at SEC Media Days, second-year Tennessee coach Josh Heupel was asked about a couple of proposed rule changes related to officiating. He didn’t have a strong opinion about one of them in particular, but he responded by offering one suggestion that might speed up games in the future.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Notre Dame could 'be forced' to join Big Ten with new television deal, according to ESPN

Notre Dame stood pat amid the sweeping college football realignment this summer. But the Fighting Irish, who reportedly target $75 million to remain independent, may be forced to join a Power Five conference before too long. ESPN’s Pete Thamel joined The Paul Finebaum Show Tuesday to explain why Notre Dame could eye up its own NBC deal getting involved with the College Football Playoff and eventually a Big Ten television deal as the reason why the Fighting Irish could head there in a few years.
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Kirby Smart makes case for moving Georgia vs Florida out of Jacksonville; Billy Napier non-committal

The Georgia-Florida game is under contract to remain in Jacksonville through the 2023 season, with an added option to keep the game in Jacksonville for two more years, extending it through 2025. On Wednesday Kirby Smart was asked by former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow why Smart would want to take the rivalry out of Jacksonville, and back to campuses, something that has happened only twice since 1933, with Tebow calling Jacksonville "one of the best environments."
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Four-star DE to announce decision on CBS Sports HQ

Four-star defensive end Desmond Umeozulu has set a decision date and the South Carolina Gamecocks are listed as one of his finalists. On Wednesday, the 6-foot-6, 239-pound prospect from Upper Marlboro, Md. announced that his college decision would be revealed in a little more than a month. “I will be...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
247Sports

Former Alabama QB, ESPN analyst 'bullish' on Auburn in 2022

ATLANTA, Georgia—Don’t put Greg McElroy into the group that sees the Auburn football Tigers struggling in 2022. Returning some key players on both sides of the ball in Coach Bryan Harsin’s second season on the Plains, the former Alabama quarterback and current ESPN analyst sees plenty to like about the Tigers as they look to rebound from last season’s 6-7 record.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

WVU Hoops names new assistant coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (July 19, 2022) – Josh Eilert, who has spent the last 15 seasons on Mountaineer basketball staff, including serving as an interim assistant coach during the 2016-17 season, has been named assistant men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University, coach Bob Huggins announced today. Eilert moves...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Dabo Swinney on realignment, injuries, and Clemson quarterbacks

CLEMSON — On Tuesday afternoon, ahead of the 2022 season Dabo Swinney addressed the media for the first time since last spring. The primary takeaways are below. — First team meeting will be later this afternoon. Walk-through opportunities (per new rules this year) and segment meetings in the coming week. Administrative team/staff stuff starts Aug. 3 and first day of fall camp will be Friday, Aug. 5.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Highly ranked Vols WR target names finalists, sets decision date

A highly ranked Tennessee target has narrowed his focus to three finalists and now is planning to make his college decision next week. Four-star Class of 2023 wide receiver Aidan Mizell of Boone High School in Orlando, Fla., announced Tuesday afternoon in a post on his Twitter account that he plans to choose between Florida, Alabama and Tennessee, and he's set to reveal his commitment on July 29.
ORLANDO, FL
247Sports

Nation’s No. 2 2024 RB Stacy Gage transfers to Tampa Wharton

247Sports Composite five-star 2024 running back Stacy Gage is leaving IMG Academy to return home to Tampa (Fla.) for his junior season. He will attend Wharton High. “I want to be closer to family,” Gage told 247Sports as it was developing a month ago. “Spend more time with family and stuff like that ... I appreciate everything IMG did for me and all the coaches and staff members that put all their time into me.”
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

