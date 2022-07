BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It has been announced that a food giveaway will be held on Wednesday at the Linda K. Epling Stadium. The giveaway will take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm at 200 Stadium Drive in Beckley, and is being held as part of Mountaineer Food Bank’s scheduled Mobile Food Pantry distribution stops for the week.

